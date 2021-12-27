ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Column: Here we are back where we began

By TOM CAMPBELL
McDowell News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past few days it has felt like we were ending 2021 where we started it, in the throes of a spiking pandemic. As we toasted in this New Year, we were eager to receive the vaccine that would help stem COVID-19. Never did we imagine there would be friends,...

mcdowellnews.com

The Daily American

Column: The country is divided, we need to come together

It’s happening. My infamous generation, the Boomers, are making sure we leave this earth with a bang, a very big bang. On Sunday, I took my grandson to a local playground where I encountered another set of grandparents. Our conversation started out pleasant enough. We discussed family, grandkids, the weather and life.
SOCIETY
tucsonpost.com

Did Joe Biden just end the pandemic

No, he didn?t make good on his campaign promise to 'shut down the virus,? but by seemingly admitting defeat against Covid-19, Biden has opened a clear path to ending onerous pandemic restrictions and returning to normality. President Joe Biden admitted on Monday that "there is no federal solution" to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Akron Beacon Journal

Holly Christensen: Where will we be a year from now?

When my children were all young, the changes I noticed from year to year were often typical milestones: first steps, potty training, starting school, riding bikes. In those labor-intensive years coated with more body fluids than I care to recount, raising children felt like my major contribution to the world. It still does.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Black Man To Be Retried After All-White Jury Used Room With Confederate Decor

A Black man convicted of aggravated assault by an all-white jury that deliberated in a room featuring Confederate symbols and memorabilia will get a new trial, a Tennessee appeals court has ruled. Tim Gilbert, 55, was sentenced to six years in prison following his 2020 trial stemming from a domestic...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
roselawgroupreporter.com

The Great Capitol Resignation continues as another Arizona lawmaker leaves the Legislature

State Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai announced her resignation from the state Senate on Wednesday, effective immediately, to take an appointment in the Biden administration. The fourth-term Democrat from Window Rock is the 13th Arizona legislator to leave their seat this year, most of them departing since the Legislature adjourned its regular session in late June. Two of those resignations were due to House members moving to fill vacancies in the Senate.
ARIZONA STATE
cvilletomorrow.org

‘Stonewall’ Jackson statue is heading to California to become the centerpiece of a historically contextualizing art exhibit

While Charlottesville’s monument of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is set to be melted down and transformed into new local art, Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson will be sent to California. At its Monday meeting, Charlottesville City Council voted for LAXART, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit arts organization, to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Trump 2024 run would cause constitutional crisis, says former Biden speechwriter

A campaign to regain the presidency by Donald Trump in 2024 could lead to a constitutional crisis or even a civil war, Vanderbilt University professor and occasional Joe Biden adviser Jon Meacham has warned. Mr Meachem, a former Newsweek editor-turned-Pulitzer Prize-winning-historian who assisted Mr Biden’s speechwriting team during the 2020 campaign, told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Sunday that the US was in an “unfolding” constitutional crisis in the wake of the 6 January attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. “I think we came as close to losing the Constitution, and when we say democracy, America is not a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

