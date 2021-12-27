ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Drop on the Go

By FSF Staff
floridasportfishing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile most of today’s fishing boats, from small center consoles to larger sportfish yachts, are outfitted with electric reel ports for a variety of fishing styles, these setups can be somewhat limiting. Yes, it’s convenient to be able to plug in and rely on your boat’s battery power to haul up...

floridasportfishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
insideevs.com

How Is Hyundai's Hydrogen Car Bet Working Out?

For a time, there's was quite a debate about whether electric cars would make it into the mainstream. Many automakers also banked on hydrogen as the automotive alternative fuel of the future. More specifically, several brands touted future hydrogen fuel-cell cars as having the edge over battery-electric vehicles. Even when...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing Boats#Vehicles#Sportfish
BoardingArea

Passenger Upset That Flight Attendant Tucked Him In…

When I hear airline passengers complain about good service, I really do think that no good deed goes unpunished. To the United Airlines flight attendant at the heart of this: please continue to place blankets over passengers. It represents excellent service that is greatly appreciated by the vast majority of your passengers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
247wallst.com

This Is the Worst Car Brand in America

Car brand ratings are a major anchor of many research firms and media. These include significant studies from U.S. News, Consumer Reports, Edmunds, Motor Trend, Car and Driver and J.D. Power. The most recent comprehensive study of car brands comes from the American Customer Satisfaction Index, one of the most widely respected research firms in the country.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Cars
WGN Radio

These slow-selling cars might come at a discount

(ISeeCars) – It took 42.8 days for the average new vehicle to sell in November and 51.5 days for the average used vehicle, according to a recent study by car search engine iSeeCars.com. Even in today’s market with inventory constraints from the ongoing microchip shortage, there are certain new and used cars that have remained […]
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

V12 Supercar Cadillac Refused To Make Comes To Life

Around 20 years ago, Cadillac turned out some wild concept cars. Who can forget the bonkers Sixteen, not to mention the mid-engined V12 Cien?. Caddy is done with all that nonsense now, investing heavily in EVs like the Lyriq. The CT5-V Blackwing will likely be the last ICE performance car from the famed American brand, but what a way to go. All is not lost, however.
CARS
Robb Report

This 663-Foot Hybrid-Electric Superyacht Concept Can Cruise Silently and Emissions-Free

With a name like Centerfold, you’d expect nothing less than to draw attention. That’s certainly the case with Nuvolari Lenard’s latest eye-catching hybrid superyacht concept, even if it is stealthy quiet. The Italian studio, known for such impressive superyachts as Nord, Enzo and Black Pearl, unveiled the epic 663-foot Centerfold on Tuesday with the goal of challenging the status quo. The behemoth is built from high tensile steel and aluminum, and characterized by sleek lines and a razor-sharp bow designed to help increase efficiency at sea. More importantly, the hybrid vessel is equipped with state-of-the-art tech engineered to reduce her carbon...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

This New 600-Foot Luxury Cruise Liner Offers 50 Suites With Private Balconies

Despite the influx of lavish new cruise ships on the horizon, Aman has decided there is still room for one more. The luxury hotel group has joined forces with Cruise Saudi to develop an exclusive 600-foot liner that is slated to hit the seas in 2025. Codenamed Sama, which means “tranquillity” in Sanskrit, the exclusive floating hotel will allow up to 100 passengers to cruise the globe in the five-star comfort. Penned in partnership with Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design, the vessel artfully incorporates Aman’s eastern heritage with a minimalist aesthetic for a timeless yet contemporary feel. There will also be a...
LIFESTYLE
GOBankingRates

The Top 8 Car Deals for 2022

Winter is car-buying season -- in a normal year. Thanks to a microchip shortage and endless months of demand struggling to keep up with supply, this holiday season has been mostly a bust for bargain...
BUSINESS
southernboating.com

CL Yachts Launches CLX96 SAV

CL Yachts recently made the much-anticipated technical launch of its first Sea Activity Vessel (SAV), the CLX96. The revolutionary 96-foot, 9-inch yacht was created in collaboration with international designer Jozeph Forakis, structural engineering from Albert Horsmon, and naval architecture from Earl Alfaro. CLX96 has already been recognized as the winner of the Good Design Award 2020, Bronze A’ Design Award 2021, and the prestigious International Yacht & Aviation Awards 2021.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

97m expedition yacht concept Project Future revealed

A 97m “bold expedition yacht” concept complete with five decks and a huge infinity pool aft has been revealed by Greek design studio Alpha Marine. Named Project Future, the yacht is “capable of exploring any place on earth,” the studio said, from the Mediterranean to the Cook Islands.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
MotorTrend Magazine

914s and 964s and 944s, Oh My! Classic and Modern Porsche Convertibles Compared

Porsche's engineering research and development efforts are legend. They have resulted in many modern miracles of vehicle dynamics and performance, both on racetracks and off, most of which we've covered extensively. We recently had the opportunity to go along on an R&D-related trip hosted by a different branch of the famous German manufacturer: Porsche Heritage.
CARS
floridasportfishing.com

BIG Snookin’

Among the many inshore game fish anglers enjoy targeting in Sunshine State waters, snook can be some of the most challenging. These fish are fairly common in Florida’s southern latitudes with a range that seems to be expanding north, but are unpredictable in their feeding behavior. Additionally, as these fish grow larger and max out their growth potential, they can become very difficult to catch.
HOBBIES
boatinternational.com

50m catamaran concept Martini 7.0 with undulating hulls revealed

American builder Servo Yachts has teamed up with UK studio Shuttleworth Design to pen a series of catamaran designs featuring suspension technology to combat seasickness. Constructed in carbon fibre with foam cores, the 50 metre Martini 7.0 is the latest model to be developed by the duo. The 50 metre...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
BGR.com

Hurry: Newest Nest Thermostat has a rare discount at Amazon

The Nest Learning Thermostat is still widely regarded as the best smart thermostat out there. Nest’s first model started the smart thermostat crazy, and it seems like a lifetime ago. But what’s crazy is that all these years later, it’s still one of the best in the business. Now, however, there’s a much less expensive Nest that’s just as good. And thanks to Amazon’s Christmas Nest Thermostat deals, it has a rare discount! This new Nest deal isn’t quite as good as the brief sale we saw during Black Friday. But it’s close — you’ll only pay $9 over Amazon’s all-time low...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy