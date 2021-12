SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform, has recently announced that it will no longer have to consolidate the financials of its former subsidiary, BIGtoken Inc. Following the successful spin-off of BIGtoken, SRAX’s core operations will be centered around Sequire, which has grown to over 9 million followers whilst simultaneously seeing its number of subscribers swell to 250 public companies.

