ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Montrezl Harrell Sounds Off on Joel Embiid After Loss to Sixers

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dPHbW_0dX7KoYb00

Things got heated during Sunday night's matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Washington Wizards. As the Sixers looked to expand on their lead in the second half, the Wizards were looking for ways to get back into the game.

Washington's veteran big man Montrezl Harrell brought the energy to do so. Unfortunately for the Wizards, Harrell's high energy backfired. In the third quarter, Sixers center Joel Embiid backed Harrell down in the paint.

When the Wizards' big man lost his footing, he attempted to quickly recover by getting up and fouling Embiid to send the Sixers center to the line instead of getting the easy basket. In the process, Embiid and Harrell got tangled up, which caused things to get chippy between the two bigs.

Both Embiid and Harrell were issued technical fouls.

"He flopped, and he got me pretty hard," said Embiid after the game. "I don't think he made a play on the ball. He got me pretty hard, and we got tangled. That was really it. He was holding me and tried to hold me."

On the next offensive possession for the Wizards, Harrell threw down a dunk and kept jawing at Embiid. Then when the Sixers got back on offense, Embiid snagged an offensive rebound off of a shot miss and drew an And-1 by getting fouled by Harrell. At that point, Washington's big man grew frustrated and offered Embiid a little shove after the play. That led to another technical for Harrell, resulting in an ejection.

Harrell's Statement

Embiid laughed it off following the second incident. Following the Sixers' win over the Wizards, Embiid explained he was smarter during the second altercation.

"I knew in that situation I'm too valuable to my team to put myself in that situation and get a second technical foul," Embiid explained. "So, he just happened to react after giving up an And-1, and that got him out of there."

While Embiid shrugged off the situation, Harrell remained frustrated after the game. When asked about the incident, the Wizards' center sounded off.

"He got an and-one, he wanted to yell in my face and stuff like that," Harrell said. "I pushed him off. He was 'Oh, oh, I got pushed.' Stand on your toughness bro. If you are so tough, stand on that, my dude. Don't start doing the nitpicking and the pointing and wanting to do that talking when the ref walks by. Stand on that, my guy, because as you see, I am."

The Wizards never found a way to climb back into Sunday's game when Harrell was on the floor, and nothing changed when he left. In the end, Embiid got the last laugh as he scored 36 points in Philly's dominant win over the Wizards.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Wizards center Montrezl Harrell enters NBA's COVID-19 protocols

After being selected by the Houston Rockets with the 32nd pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and spending the first two years of his career with the franchise, Harrell was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in June 2017 as a part of a package of players to land Chris Paul. Harrell played the next three seasons with the Clippers, earning the 2019-2020 Sixth Man of the Year Award after setting career-highs in points per game (18.6) and minutes per game (27.8).
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FanSided

Bradley Beal is still a Boston Celtics trade target to keep an eye on

Boston Celtics fans hoping to see Jayson Tatum team up with Washington Wizards star and fellow St. Louis product Bradley Beal ought to keep those hopes up. Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix believes that Beal is a Cs target worth keeping an eye on as the NBA approaches the February 10th trade deadline.
NBA
numberfire.com

Washington's Montrezl Harrell placed in health protocols, out on Tuesday

Washington Wizards power forward Montrezl Harrell is ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Miami Heat. Harrell is the seventh Wizards player placed in health protocols. Expect Daniel Gafford and Davis Bertans to see more minutes against a Heat unit ranked seventh in defensive rating. Gafford's current Tuesday projection includes...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s Bradley Beal News

Prior to the start of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal was one of a few players who was outspoken about his decision to not get a COVID-19 vaccine. However, his status reportedly changed recently. According to a Tuesday report from Ava Wallace of The Washington...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Joel Embiid
All 76ers

Timberwolves' Karl Anthony-Towns Reveals He's on Good Terms With Joel Embiid

Before they were NBA rivals, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl Anthony-Towns and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid were friends in high school. Like many NBA hopefuls, Towns and Embiid had a relationship far before entering the pros. Once they both got on basketball's biggest stage, though, the friendliness went away. Embiid,...
NBA
All 76ers

Player Observations After Sixers Take Down Toronto Raptors

The Philadelphia 76ers have had quite the roller coaster of a season this year. When they started off their 2021-2022 campaign, Philly was the hottest team in the Eastern Conference. Then, they hit a rough patch as they became one of the first teams to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#The Washington Wizards
ClutchPoints

Wizards’ COVID-19 issues get even worse with Montrezl Harrell update

The Washington Wizards COVID-19 outbreak has worsened in recent days, as the team has placed as many as five players, including star guard Bradley Beal, in the league’s health and safety protocols. The Wizards’ COVID situation got even worse after Tuesday’s update on center Montrezl Harrell via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers star Joel Embiid drops truth bomb on his own NBA career

The hopes of the entire Philadelphia 76ers franchise rest on the shoulders of their franchise face Joel Embiid. But circle back just a decade ago and the likelihood of that happening seemed non-existent. That’s according to Joel Embiid himself. The Sixers star was vocal on his journey to the league...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
inquirer.com

Best and worst from Sixers-Raptors: Joel Embiid’s dominant road streak, Tobias Harris’ first triple-double and more

TORONTO — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 114-99 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Arena. Best performance: Joel Embiid gets this on a night when Tobias Harris scored the final four points and posted the first triple-double of his career. Embiid finished with a game-high 36 points on 11-for-16 shooting to go with 11 rebounds and four assists. He became the first Sixer with 30 or more points in six consecutive road games since Allen Iverson in 2006. Wilt Chamberlain is the only other Sixers player to accomplish the feat.
NBA
phillyvoice.com

Instant observations: Joel Embiid carries Sixers to victory vs. Raptors

Joel Embiid put the Sixers on his shoulders and carried them to victory on Tuesday night, making sure Philly came away with a 114-109 win over the undermanned Raptors. • The Raptors have been able to give Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid a lot of problems over the years, in part due to individual players and in part due to their game-to-game prep, which has stood out from the pack during the Nick Nurse era. But even though they struggled to execute at times early, it felt like the Sixers came in with a coherent gameplan and plan of attack with the starters, and it allowed Embiid to get off to a good start on the road.
NBA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy