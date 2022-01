Feeling stressed and trapped within the four walls of your tiny dorm room? Get outside and try something new to benefit your physical and mental health. It is no secret that spending time outdoors yields many benefits, such as soothing both mental and physical wounds. Unfortunately, many college students still spend most of their time inside. As time passes by, we become even less eager to venture outside of our dwellings and enjoy the beauty of the outdoors. Now more than ever, it is crucial that we expose ourselves to our planet and everything it has to offer — especially outdoor activities!

YOGA ・ 3 DAYS AGO