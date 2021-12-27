RB Salvon Ahmed leads Dolphins list of inactives vs. Saints

The Miami Dolphins are set to take on the New Orleans Saints on Monday night with a chance to extend their winning streak to seven games.

Before the game, the team revealed that running back Salvon Ahmed, defensive tackle John Jenkins, and cornerback Trill Williams will be inactive for the contest.

Jenkins and Williams have been staples on the inactive list this season, but Ahmed is being bumped with Duke Johnson, Phillip Lindsay, and Myles Gaskin likely being the trio of backs to receive touches.

If Johnson is able to build off of his 100-yard, two-touchdown game against the Giants last week, he could certainly be given more opportunities in the last weeks of the season.

It’s important to note that Adam Shaheen was not on the list, meaning he will see his first snaps since Week 11 against the Jets.

The Dolphins and Saints will kick off at 8:20 p.m. on ESPN.