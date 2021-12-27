ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

RB Salvon Ahmed leads Dolphins list of inactives vs. Saints

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YiJp0_0dX7Hy2000

The Miami Dolphins are set to take on the New Orleans Saints on Monday night with a chance to extend their winning streak to seven games.

Before the game, the team revealed that running back Salvon Ahmed, defensive tackle John Jenkins, and cornerback Trill Williams will be inactive for the contest.

Jenkins and Williams have been staples on the inactive list this season, but Ahmed is being bumped with Duke Johnson, Phillip Lindsay, and Myles Gaskin likely being the trio of backs to receive touches.

If Johnson is able to build off of his 100-yard, two-touchdown game against the Giants last week, he could certainly be given more opportunities in the last weeks of the season.

It’s important to note that Adam Shaheen was not on the list, meaning he will see his first snaps since Week 11 against the Jets.

The Dolphins and Saints will kick off at 8:20 p.m. on ESPN.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Shaheen
The Spun

Colts Are Reportedly Discussing Major Quarterback Move

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Since he’s unvaccinated, he’s out for this Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Now that Wentz is on the shelf for Week 17, the Colts are in dire need of some help at...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ ‘aggressive’ request to Matt LaFleur

The Green Bay Packers held on late once again on Christmas Day to beat the Cleveland Browns, 24-22. The win improved the Packers’ record to 12-3, best in the NFL. However, things have got really close lately. The last two games saw the Packers almost blow double-digit second-half leads. They have been very aggressive early in games, but have struggled to put teams away.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Espn#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Giants
NBC Sports

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers: Weather forecast for Sunday night’s game

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) head to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) this week on Sunday Night Football. According to wunderground.com, the weather forecast at kickoff time calls for a temperature of 5 degrees with winds at 8 mph, meaning it will really feel like it’s -9 degrees. While the weather will indeed be frigid, Lambeau Field has seen colder nights. Green Bay, Wisconsin holds the record for the coldest NFL game which took place on December 31, 1967, at a low of -13 degrees with wind chills below 48. It was the 1967 Championship Game where the Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 21-17.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Latest Jon Gruden News

In November, former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL and league commissioner Roger Goodell in Nevada state court. His legal team believe he was “forced to resign” from his role with the Raiders. “When their initial salvo did not result in Gruden’s firing...
NFL
FanSided

3 Chiefs that probably won’t return to Kansas City in 2022

The Chiefs may not have the money to bring back these three stars next season, for better or worse. The Chiefs are entering a time in their franchise where the quarterback will be taking a major bulk of the cap space. Patrick Mahomes will be entering the first year of his 10-year contract in 2022, making a little over $35 million. Because of this, the Chiefs will have to cut players that either take up a lot of cap space and/or have underperformed in recent seasons.
NFL
FanSided

Michigan football fans won’t like the latest rumors ahead of Orange Bowl

Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Released A Quarterback On Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens have a noticeable lack of quarterbacks that are on the active roster and healthy heading into Week 17. But that didn’t prevent the organization from letting go of one of its practice squad signal-callers. According to an official announcement, the Ravens released quarterback Kenji Bahar from...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bruce Arians believes Buccaneers found their ‘lead dog’

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers routed the Carolina Panthers 32-6 on Sunday. One of the keys to the victory was an outstanding run game, as Tampa Bay ran for 159 yards without Leonard Fournette. Ronald Jones and Ke’Shawn Vaughn led the way for the Buccaneers, prompting head coach Bruce Arians to say that he believes one of the two is the lead dog.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy