Kanye West buys house across street from Kim Kardashian

hartfordcitynewstimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West buys house across street from Kim Kardashian. Although...

www.hartfordcitynewstimes.com

In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Had Their First Night Out Together Since She Started Dating Pete Davidson

When tragedy strikes, family members can often find a way to put their differences aside and come together. That was definitely the case for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, who reunited for their late friend and collaborator Virgil Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton runway show last night. Kardashian, who’s been dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson for roughly one month, and West were joined by their eldest daughter, North West, and a friend of the former couple snapped a photo of the trio at the gorgeous and touching event, honoring one of fashion’s most visionary designers. Businessman Richie Akiva took to his...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Immediately Contacted Lawyer After Kanye West Concert Outburst

Kanye West went viral after his Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert with Drake on Thursday when the rapper modified some of his lyrics into a plea for reconciliation with his estranged ex Kim Kardashian. During his performance of "Runaway," West rapped, "I need you to run right back to me, more specifically, Kimberly." However, the performance had the opposite effect, Kardashian filed to be legally declared single the next day.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

North West got in trouble with Kim Kardashian for this TikTok

Kim Kardashian was unhappy with daughter North West after she gave a house tour on TikTok live. After the Keeping Up With The Kardashians mother/daughter duo set up a joint TikTok account last month, fans have been loving all the sweet insights into eight-year-old North's life. From the dancing to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Life and Style Weekly

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Debuts New Smile Wearing Braces in TikTok Video: ‘Oh My Gosh’

Smile for the camera! Kim Kardashian‘s eldest daughter, North West, showed off her braces in a new TikTok video. “I got my braces,” the 8-year-old captioned the clip on Thursday, December 23. In the video, North excitedly told her viewers, “Oh my gosh, I got my braces” while moving toward and away from the camera to flaunt her new smile. The youngster’s braces appeared to cover her top teeth while the bottom row didn’t have any.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

North West, 8, Twins With Her Friends In Oversized Sweats For Kanye West’s Concert With Drake

Kanye West and Drake’s Free Larry Hoover concert was a star-studded affair, and Ye’s daughter, North, was joined by some of her besties as she attended the event. North West, 8, is one of her dad, Kanye West’s, biggest fans, and she showed him major support by attending his Dec. 9 concert. The eight-year-old looked cool and comfortable in grey sweats and an oversized blue sweatshirt. Her look was complete with long braids, and she stuck close to mom, Kim Kardashian, as she headed into the concert. Two of North’s close friends were also by her side at the event (along with their mothers), and they rocked the same fashion look as Northie.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian Thinks It's "Strange" Kanye Keeps Saying He Wants Her Back When He's Living with His Girlfriend

In case you missed it (fair, 'cause it literally just happened), Kim Kardashian filed paperwork asking to be declared legally single amid her divorce from Kanye West. Which is pretty !!! timing considering Kanye's spent the past few weeks publicly asking her to get back together with him. And according to Page Six, all of this has been going down while he's dating model Vinetria—which Kim finds kinda weird.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian wears a festive black sequin dress with a twist

'Tis the season for festive fashion, which means sequins, glitter, feathers and faux fur are absolutely everywhere right now, often in the form of fab party dresses. And, since we love going 'out out' looks quiiiite a lot, when Kim Kardashian debuted a new party-worthy look overnight, our interest was instantly piqued.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kanye West May Have a New Love Interest Despite His Kim Kardashian Comments

If Kanye West is really trying to win Kim Kardashian back, then his tactics are leaving us a little bit confused. Actually, we have a lot of questions for Mr. West. The rapper recently purchased a $4.5 million home near his ex, and indicated he still wants the SKIMS mogul back during a recent performance. But on Tuesday night, West was spotted hanging out with model Yasmine Lopez, leaving us wondering if he is moving on despite his recent comments about Kardashian. Seen in a new video that made the rounds on social media, the Donda rapper was spotted with the Instagram...
CELEBRITIES

