In a surprising turn of events, 2021 may not turn out to be a great year for Tesla. Various technical faults in as many as 475,000 vehicles forced Tesla Inc. to recall those cars in the U.S. Having to recall almost half a million cars is bad enough on its own, but as Bloomberg notes, that number is nearly equivalent to Tesla’s deliveries last year — and this applies to global deliveries, not just those within the U.S. This means that Tesla was forced to recall almost as many cars as it was able to produce and deliver within this past year.

