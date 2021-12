I’ve been making Top 10 Films lists since 2002, and they’re really more for me than anyone else. They’re little snapshots of what I thought were the best films of the time, and then it’s fun to see how much I’ve changed or if the film has any resonance past its initial release. Sure, there’s a recommendation aspect—general audiences are strapped for time, and they want to know what they absolutely need to see from a given year. The lists serve a function even though they’re kind of silly and critics like me probably take them far too seriously.

MOVIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO