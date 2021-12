Lillieann Dawson, a 22-year-old dancer recently started sharing her progress as she trains to hopefully become a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader. Dawson said that her dream is to cheer for the Cowboys, and she is planning to attend the auditions that will be held in May of 2022. This will be her third time auditioning, and she decided that posting her progress on TikTok would be a great way to share how she trains as well as get feedback from those that may be more knowledgeable about becoming a Cowboys cheerleader.

