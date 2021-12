EDINBURG, TX – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents interdicted three illegal immigrant smuggling events that resulted in 34 arrests. On Dec. 22, Weslaco Border Patrol Station agents received information of a residence in Weslaco possibly being used to harbor illegal aliens. Agents along with Weslaco Police Department officers responded and encountered nine immigrants from Mexico illegally present in the United States at the location. The illegals are all adults, with the exception of one unaccompanied child. Agents learned that group had recently arrived at the stash house. No…

EDINBURG, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO