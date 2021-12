FRISCO, Texas – Every game in the NFL is difficult, but that doesn't mean all NFL games are created equal. No one is asking the Cowboys to apologize for winning, but it is fair to point out that the combined record of their last four opponents is 17-28. Washington's playoff hopes hang by a thread, and the New York Giants have already been eliminated from the postseason. New Orleans has an outside shot at a wildcard spot, at the very best.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO