Music

Album Review: "Zeal & Ardor" by Zeal & Ardor 9/10

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis self-titled LP picks up where its predecessor, Stranger Fruit, left off, with a proggy twist. The black...

The Guardian

The 10 best folk albums of 2021

9. Various – In the Echo: Field Recordings from Earlsfort Terrace. Recorded in disused stairwells, corridors and a former morgue in Dublin’s National Hall, this project by Irish musician Ross Turner plumbs the atmospheric possibilities of traditional music. From the extraordinary raw vocals of Lisa O’Neill on opening ballad, Peggy Gordon, it takes in Irish-Peruvian singers, country songs about Andalucía and breakthrough Irish artists such as Villagers. Read the full review.
MUSIC
Top 10 albums of the year

2021 has been a phenomenal year for music releases. Artists have pushed themselves beyond their comfort zones and released albums that are not just successful, but genuinely exciting and constantly replayable across all genres. Here are my picks for the best albums released this year:. 1. “Mercurial World” by Magdalena...
LOS ANGELES, CA
antiMUSIC

Metallica Collaborated On Over 10 Songs Over Zoom For New Album 2021 In Review

Metallica frontman James Hetfield revealed that the band wrote over 10 new songs together over the video collaboration service Zoom during the pandemic lockdown, earning them a top 21 story from May 2021. James shared the news during an appearance on the Fierce Life Podcast back in late March. He...
MUSIC
Album Review: Ghost Stories by The Whitmore Sisters

Ghost Stories by The Whitmore Sisters, Featuring Bonnie Whitmore on Bass…. In December of 2021, I had the great pleasure of interviewing Bonnie Whitmore and one of the many topics we discussed in depth was her upcoming album “Ghost Stories”. You will definitely want to hear her take on this project (view here).
MUSIC
[ALBUM & MV REVIEW] NCT - 'Universe'

[This review reflects the opinions of the author and not necessarily those of allkpop.]. 2. Universe (Let's Play Ball) NCT returns with their latest full-unit comeback release, UNIVERSE. This 13-song full-length album showcases a few new sides of NCT with unique unit compositions and fresh new songs. Opting to showcase a "New Axis," the album opens with a bass-booming overture that demands attention and sets the stage for an intriguing number of songs that have concepts ranging from sweet to intense. "New Axis" lays an intense foundation down that garners curiosity for the rest of the release.
MUSIC
Theprinceofnc “Prince Did It” Album Review

If Netflix was to create a inspirational documentary about Theprinceofnc it would go something similar to this: Theprinceofnc was a troubled teenage kid who grew up in North Carolina with multiple traumatized events that would change his life forever. Graduating from high school and continuing his education attending 3 different colleges. All while about to maintain a unique music career . Recently went viral for his hit track “Intro” which was apart of his “Life” album. Theprinceofnc has delt with many deaths in his life which all had huge effects in his life and has a huge inspiration on his music. Not only the death’s of his loved ones but also failed relationships take a huge toll on Theprinceofnc and can be reflected in his music.
MUSIC
The 10 Best Hardcore Albums Of 2021

This past weekend, I saw Show Me The Body make a room full of people go nuts. They headlined a wild bill that also included Candy, Regional Justice Center, Tempter, and the debuting Earth To Heaven. I’m not totally clear on whether Show Me The Body count as a hardcore band, and I never really got their records. To me, they always sounded like King Krule if he was trying to sound like Unsane, and that shit was weird to me. In person, though, Show Me The Body made perfect sense. They threw themselves around the stage with absolute abandon, and they had kids losing their minds. Motherfuckers were literally hanging from the ceiling. A show like that is good for your soul. And shows like that can happen now. They are happening now.
MUSIC
MC5: High Time - Album Of The Week Club review

Through the course of three messy, uneven albums, the MC5 redefined rock’n’roll with such elegant ferocity that people are still trying to catch up with them. And while 1971’s High Time may well be the band's least influential release, it sounds the best of the three, proving that the group had plenty of gas still in the tank before drugs sank the whole affair.
MUSIC
Album Review: "236 Strings" by Ulrich Krieger 7/10

First you learn the rules and then you break them. It is a credo that woodwind master Krieger has taken to heart. Although classically trained, he’s immersed himself in noise rock, electronic, jazz and, with this release, ambient and experimental music. The five originals here are all about breaking the rules. These instrumental pieces center on themes ranging from desert landscapes and the ocean floor to Nordic mythology. The most engaging tracks feature progressive pianists Vicki Ray and Danny Holt. The overall mix of drones and manipulated acoustic sounds is fascinating.
MUSIC
Artist to Artist: Collaboration-We Need Each Other

Our society likes to promote a certain denial. Independence is seen as a noble badge of honor. The jack-of-all-trades, unless they’re a master of none, is admired. But, like many creatures of this earth, we are communal beings. We function best interdependently, as much as some would like to see themselves as lone wolves. Even the survivalist uses tools and information from others that came before, unlike the solitary mountain lion living off of nature.
MUSIC
30 Albums That Turn 10 in 2022

This selection of rock albums that turn 10 in 2022 is interesting, to say the least. Some newer bands were really starting to break through, while some seasoned bands and acts continued to prove their dominance in the rock genre. Scroll through our gallery below to see which albums turn...
MUSIC
Register for 2022 Believe in Music

Registration for Believe in Music, the online global celebration of music, is open now. Join on January 20–January 23 to celebrate music and kick off the journey to The 2022 NAMM Show. The TEC Awards will also be highlighted during the event, honoring the awards and this year's finalists.
MUSIC
Entertainment
Music
New Music Critique: Mike Telega

Folk artist Mike Telega embues his engaging, heartfelt songs with the high-touch qualities that make folk so honest and likeable. “Winter Birds,” with fiddle and a steel guitar whining so beautifully, helps paint a picture that we’ve all witnessed––the lonely sight of birds flying south for the winter. And while Telega’s voice is an average instrument, its unadorned realness fits the music perfectly. “Forever and a Day” is our favorite, just a catchy, briskly paced tune with a tasty harmonica solo. Finally, “Monsters” is a look back at regret and disappointment, a reality that is sweetened by the beautiful female backup voice that supports Telega’s own. This artist would really shine in an intimate, coffeehouse setting.
MUSIC
New Music Critique: Clockwise on Fire

Here’s a band, a duo actually, that make you sit up and take notice. Featuring Anthony Green (Circa Survive), Clockwise have an attack energy and finesse that on “What Will You Forget” is like a combination of Arctic Monkeys, Capt. Beefheart and angelic-mode Radiohead, all vying for the ear. Yes, it is a bit chaotic, even abrasive, at times, but this psych-rock anarchy demands attention. Jazzy harmonies imbue the upbeat “Dig” whose racing, ultra-fluid guitar contributes to its overall danceability. A ‘90s alt-rock feel permeates “Now We’re Retroceding” which even includes elements of rap/spoken-word. It’s fun hearing these guys let out the throttle on these songs; now we advise maybe taking a step back and simplifying.
MUSIC
New Music Critique: Shaheed404

Style: Hip-Hop GA-born Shaheed404 made a name for himself with debut Everlasting in Atlanta Funk. 404 would be considered a conscious rapper. Channeling A Tribe Called Quest with throwback arrangements, the single “Midnight” is sparse, relying on a murky bass and simple 808 beats. “Homecoming” demonstrates excellent risks in production, impressive panning and dropped EQ, but the basics––being able to determine vocals clearly amid other elements––can use work. The forthcoming follow-up, Season 2, boasts lead single “What U Want,” which features ghostly panning vocals over melancholy swirling guitars. “W.U.W.” has some of the catchiest melodies and biggest hooks, although the doubled vocals do not come in clean.
MUSIC
The 10 best contemporary albums of 2021

So much new composition seems to make connections between contemporary minimalism and early music. Narrow Sea sees Pulitzer prize-winning composer Shaw create a very American variety of antique minimalism, featuring opera soprano Dawn Upshaw. The ancient folk song Wayfaring Stranger and other Sacred Harp hymns are placed in a disorientating sonic environment, with Gilbert Kalish providing discordant piano and the New York ensemble Sō Percussion switching between Steve Reich-ish marimbas and atmospheric effects on ceramic pots, water bowls and dulcimers.
MUSIC
The 10 best Australian albums of 2021

It’s that time again when we look back on the past year and decide what the best of the best was. In a year as unusual and uncertain as 2021, though, that almost seems perverse. Yet music was arguably never more important to us all. During the long winter...
MUSIC
Signing Story: Layto

Mark Chipello, Head of A&R at Position Music, manages the rock band Welshly Arms. Garrett Ream was one of the individuals responsible for the group’s radio promotion efforts when they played Lollapalooza three years ago. As such, he hung out backstage during that tour. He and Chipello met, became friends and subsequently stayed in touch.
MUSIC
Mixed Notes: January 2022

OneRepublic played an intimate acoustic show at historical venue, Haydn Hall, outside of Vienna. The band was paid entirely in Bitcoin for the show, making them the first American major label artist or band to be paid for a show in cryptocurrency. OneRepublic used the STRIKE peer-to-peer bitcoin payment app for the transaction.
MUSIC
