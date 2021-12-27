ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

5 Edge Computing Trends in 2022

By Yousef Fatehpour
eWeek
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdge computing trends play a key role in business because edge deployments are now essentially everywhere. With the list of edge computing devices growing – including smartphones, smartwatches, and autonomous vehicles – at an exponential rate, business professionals need to stay current with edge trends moving into...

www.eweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Verizon and Google partner on new 5G edge computing push

Verizon and Google announced a joint effort focused on bringing their respective edge computing services to customers via the telecom giant's 5G network. The collaborative offering will combine Verizon 5G Edge with Google Distributed Cloud Edge to offer both compute and storage services. The pair plans to focus on enterprise...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Metaverse to Require Big Computing Power Upgrades in 2022

Interest in the concept of the metaverse is heating up as more companies get on board, and Cathy Hackl, CEO of Futures Intelligence Group, a metaverse-focused consultancy, joined Cheddar to talk about trends to watch out for in 2022 and what it will take for it to be more than just a buzzword. Hackl noted that businesses likely will have to consider big technology upgrades in the upcoming year in order to keep up. "We're going to need new levels of computing power to be able to enable shared virtual experiences, both in VR but also in augmented reality," she said.
TECHNOLOGY
Motley Fool

3 Metaverse Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

Unity Software's recent acquisition accelerates its metaverse offering. Match Group is beta-testing a new metaverse opportunity called Singletown. Autodesk helps build the real world, it can build the metaverse world too. Like it or not, the metaverse is coming. Whether it has a meaningful real-world impact within the next five...
MARKETS
Data Center Knowledge

A Short Introduction to Serverless Computing

Serverless computing is an application deployment paradigm that allows applications to run on-demand, consuming only the resources required to execute them. In contrast, with traditional computing models, applications operate (and consume resources) constantly, even when they are not handling user requests. Applications deployed using a serverless computing strategy are usually...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edge Computing#Cloud Computing#Computing Technology#Data Storage#Iot Devices#Deloitte Digital
siliconangle.com

Verizon and Google team up to provide 5G edge computing services

Verizon Communications Inc. and Google LLC said today they’re partnering to bring edge computing services to more of their customers through the former’s 5G network. The idea is to combine Verizon’s 5G Edge network services with the Google Distributed Cloud Edge platform to offer customers enhanced compute and storage capabilities at the edge over 5G.
BUSINESS
itprotoday.com

How to Prevent Physical Security Nightmares in Edge Computing

There are many reasons to be excited about edge computing, a paradigm that places workloads closer to end users in order to boost performance, reliability and more. But edge computing also poses some very steep challenges. Among them – and arguably the most difficult – is physical security. In an edge environment, guaranteeing physical device security is not just hard, it’s a nightmare.
COMPUTERS
InvestorPlace

3 Spatial Computing Stocks to Buy to Get in on the Next Hot Tech Trend

Spatial computing stocks have been in the limelight in recent weeks. These companies are at the forefront of disruptive innovations that converge the physical world with the digital world. In turn, spatial computing stocks have been on the mind of investors. The technology can be described as “the digitization of...
MARKETS
aithority.com

Leading Automotive Manufacturer Selects D2iQ to Fuel Development of its Edge Computing Platform for Big Data Analytics

D2iQ, the leading provider of enterprise-grade cloud platforms, announced that the D2iQ Kubernetes Platform (DKP) was selected by the BMW Group to power data analytics and automation in the development of its edge computing platform for Big Data analytics. DKP delivers visibility, governance, and automation to the BMW Group through...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Disney
linuxtoday.com

Understanding Cloud Computing Basics

In this article, we will be learning about the basics of cloud computing, its various models and types. We will also look into Cloud computing architecture and characteristics in detail.
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

Verizon, Google Cloud to Deliver 5G Mobile Edge Computing

Verizon and Google Cloud are working together to bring the power of the cloud closer to mobile and connected devices at the edge of Verizon's network. With Verizon 5G Edge with Google Distributed Cloud Edge, Verizon plans to bring Google’s compute and storage services to the edge of the local network enabling the bandwidth and low latency needed to support real-time enterprise applications like autonomous mobile robots, intelligent logistics and factory automation. The companies expect that this combination of Verizon's private On Site 5G and private 5G Edge with Google Distributed Cloud Edge will enable enterprises in industries from retail to manufacturing to unlock the power of 5G and mobile edge computing and gain operational efficiencies, higher levels of security and reliability, and improved productivity.
TECHNOLOGY
Photonics.com

Rugged Industrial Computer

The Diamond DI-1100 series rugged industrial computer from Cincoze Co. Ltd. is a high-performance, power-saving device equipped with Intel® Core™ Whiskey Lake-U CPUs. It provides high-performance and ultralow power consumption at 15-W TDP for space-limited applications and those with limited power availability. A compact design, flexible expansion options, -40° to 70 °C wide temperature support, 9 to 48 VDC input voltage support, and various installation options are available. Its processor features quad-core high-speed performance and supports up to 32 GB of DDR4 2400 MHz SO-DIMM, meeting the demand for graphics processing and high-speed image capture.
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

Telcos Set to Tap $200B Edge Computing Market by 2026, Says STL Partners

KX, a worldwide leader in real-time streaming analytics, in partnership with STL Partners, a leading telecoms consulting and analyst firm, has published a new report outlining the key strategies operators should adopt to accelerate their go-to-market strategy for edge computing. Based on a series of in-depth interviews with operators and...
MARKETS
eWeek

Datadog vs. Splunk: 2022 Software Comparison

Datadog and Splunk both cover a lot of ground as application performance monitoring (APM) tools. Both offer broad monitoring and in-depth data analytics. Buyers looking for a high quality performance monitoring platform will likely find both on their list of strong candidates. However, there are as many differences as similarities...
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Measuring the capabilities of quantum computers

Quantum computers can now run interesting programs, but each processor's capability-the set of programs that it can run successfully-is limited by hardware errors. These errors can be complicated, making it difficult to accurately predict a processor's capability. Benchmarks can be used to measure capability directly, but current benchmarks have limited flexibility and scale poorly to many-qubit processors. We show how to construct scalable, efficiently verifiable benchmarks based on any program by using a technique that we call circuit mirroring. With it, we construct two flexible, scalable volumetric benchmarks based on randomized and periodically ordered programs. We use these benchmarks to map out the capabilities of twelve publicly available processors, and to measure the impact of program structure on each one. We find that standard error metrics are poor predictors of whether a program will run successfully on today's hardware, and that current processors vary widely in their sensitivity to program structure.
COMPUTERS
quantamagazine.org

The Year in Math and Computer Science

2021 in Reviewartificial intelligencecomputer sciencegeometryinfinityLanglands programmachine learningMath Meets QFTmathematicsnumber theorytopologyYear in ReviewAll topics. Mathematicians and computer scientists had an exciting year of breakthroughs in set theory, topology and artificial intelligence, in addition to preserving fading knowledge and revisiting old questions. They made new progress on fundamental questions in the field, celebrated connections spanning distant areas of mathematics, and saw the links between mathematics and other disciplines grow. But many results were only partial answers, and some promising avenues of exploration turned out to be dead ends, leaving work for future (and current) generations.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
adafruit.com

Greek Computing: The Antikythera Mechanism

What is the first example of physical computing? It might be the from two millennia ago. Here’s more from the UK Science Museum:. The mechanism, then a calcified lump, turned out to be an agglomeration of corroded bronze gearwheels, dials and inscriptions that has puzzled, intrigued and amazed scientists ever since…. Today the Antikythera mechanism is considered one of the wonders of the ancient world and has challenged all preconceptions about the technological capabilities of the ancient Greeks.
ENGINEERING
federalnewsnetwork.com

Kubernetes, containerization enable capable computing at the edge

As new data centers come online that are more tactically, geographically located closer to the battlefield in this near-edge, far-edge model, satellite comms and 5g networks are enabling the scale to grow horizontally across geographies. Brandon Gulla. Chief Technology Officer , Rancher Government Solutions. Kubernetes Overview. Kubernetes itself is an...
SOFTWARE
ElectronicsWeekly.com

How to build a quantum computer

Building a large-scale physical quantum computer is challenging. When scaling up qubits, wiring diagrams get increasingly complicated. Bogdan Govoreanu, quantum computing program manager at Imec, has shown a smart way of interconnecting neighboring silicon qubits in a 2D bilinear array. This architecture tackles the qubit connectivity problem and is a...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
aithority.com

Vuzix Announces Agreement With Verizon To Deliver Augmented Reality With 5G And Mobile Edge Compute

Agreement opens door to more immersive experiences delivered through smart glasses. Vuzix Corporation a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products announced that the Company has entered into an agreement with Verizon to leverage the power of Verizon’s 5G and edge computing technologies to deliver a first-of-its-kind augmented reality experience for sports and gaming.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy