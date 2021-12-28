Album Review: "Descent" by Leslie Hunt 9/10

If Netflix was to create a inspirational documentary about Theprinceofnc it would go something similar to this: Theprinceofnc was a troubled teenage kid who grew up in North Carolina with multiple traumatized events that would change his life forever. Graduating from high school and continuing his education attending 3 different colleges. All while about to maintain a unique music career . Recently went viral for his hit track “Intro” which was apart of his “Life” album. Theprinceofnc has delt with many deaths in his life which all had huge effects in his life and has a huge inspiration on his music. Not only the death’s of his loved ones but also failed relationships take a huge toll on Theprinceofnc and can be reflected in his music.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO