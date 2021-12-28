ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Album Review: "Descent" by Leslie Hunt 9/10

musicconnection.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA residual goal of embarking on a solo project is to make a statement that stands apart from one’s primary...

www.musicconnection.com

Comments / 0

mxdwn.com

Album Review: Ultraviolet Communication – Paper Tiger

Ultraviolet Communication, working on their album Paper Tiger, takes a nod from classic rock. With long, grandiose hooks and powerful instrumentals, the band creates a record that so carefully crafts a modern take on such influences. While inspiration is worn on its sleeve, it is an album that distinctively fits today’s zeitgeist.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Land of Talk list their top 10 albums of 2021

Land of Talk followed their 2020 album Indistinct Conversations with a new EP, Calming Night Partner, in November. It was made during COVID lockdown, not long after Indistinct Conversations, and you can stream it below. As the end of the year draws closer, we've been asking artists about their favorite...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Metallica Collaborated On Over 10 Songs Over Zoom For New Album 2021 In Review

Metallica frontman James Hetfield revealed that the band wrote over 10 new songs together over the video collaboration service Zoom during the pandemic lockdown, earning them a top 21 story from May 2021. James shared the news during an appearance on the Fierce Life Podcast back in late March. He...
MUSIC
bassmusicianmagazine.com

Album Review: Ghost Stories by The Whitmore Sisters

Ghost Stories by The Whitmore Sisters, Featuring Bonnie Whitmore on Bass…. In December of 2021, I had the great pleasure of interviewing Bonnie Whitmore and one of the many topics we discussed in depth was her upcoming album “Ghost Stories”. You will definitely want to hear her take on this project (view here).
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Laura Carbone – In Dreams

Laura Carbone and The Underground Youth’s collaborative effort comes into fruition in their soothingly tranquil EP, In Dreams. Following the tone established by the EP’s title, each track sounds like a shifting trace through layers of dreamlike states, floating and reflecting on emotional turmoil over gentle guitar melodies.
MUSIC
maldenblueandgold.com

Juice Wrld Fighting Demons Album Review

In a previous article, I mentioned how Juice Wrld’s management announced a new album called Fighting Demons. On December 10th, the new album was been released containing 18 songs:. Burn. Already Dead. You Wouldn't Understand. Wandered to LA. Eminem Speaks. Rockstar In His Prime. Doom. Go Hard. Juice WRLD...
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Album Review: Michael Sebastian - Afiye

London-based multi-instrumentalist and electronic producer Michael Sebastian returns with his latest studio album Afiye, a follow-up to Kayanda released back in 2018. Born in Cape Town, Sebastian has managed to craft his unique sound and way of storytelling throughout his artistic journey drawing from an array of influences and genres from jazz, Afrobeat to more signature electronic sonics and drum grooves all while being led by his infectious guitar melodies.
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

[ALBUM & MV REVIEW] NCT - 'Universe'

[This review reflects the opinions of the author and not necessarily those of allkpop.]. 2. Universe (Let's Play Ball) NCT returns with their latest full-unit comeback release, UNIVERSE. This 13-song full-length album showcases a few new sides of NCT with unique unit compositions and fresh new songs. Opting to showcase a "New Axis," the album opens with a bass-booming overture that demands attention and sets the stage for an intriguing number of songs that have concepts ranging from sweet to intense. "New Axis" lays an intense foundation down that garners curiosity for the rest of the release.
MUSIC
arcamax.com

The 10 best albums of 2021

As the world slowly reopened after — well, amid — the pandemic, musicians naturally moved beyond themselves this year to ponder ideas of identity and community. The best found deep connections between the private and the universal — not to mention among the eras and styles that digital streaming continues to bring closer together.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Album Review: "Still Over It" by Summer Walker 8/10

Summer Walker is in the uppermost echelon of today’s singers. She is so soulful, and, with postmodern production, has created a 2020s R&B timestamp. Cardi B, SZA, Omarion, Ciara, Pharrell, Ari Lennox, City Girls and Lil Durk all get to duet with Walker. Special shoutout to Cardi’s at-first throwaway outro of “Bitter” that ends with profound empowerment, setting a great headspace for the project. Still Over It became the most streamed R&B album since Beyoncé’s Lemonade. Not sure if they are totally neck and neck, but Walker can hold her own as a singer-storyteller.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Theprinceofnc “Prince Did It” Album Review

If Netflix was to create a inspirational documentary about Theprinceofnc it would go something similar to this: Theprinceofnc was a troubled teenage kid who grew up in North Carolina with multiple traumatized events that would change his life forever. Graduating from high school and continuing his education attending 3 different colleges. All while about to maintain a unique music career . Recently went viral for his hit track “Intro” which was apart of his “Life” album. Theprinceofnc has delt with many deaths in his life which all had huge effects in his life and has a huge inspiration on his music. Not only the death’s of his loved ones but also failed relationships take a huge toll on Theprinceofnc and can be reflected in his music.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Album Review: "Songs From Davis," Davis John Patton 9/10

Producers: Davis John Patton and Patrick Cunningham. With pure approachable vocals and gentle guitar strumming, Patton’s poignant lyrics touch the deep emotionally charged points of the human psyche. On this five-track EP he reminisces over bittersweet childhood memories (“Eason” is the elementary school where he met co-producer Patrick Cunningham, and “Rosewood” is the street he grew up on) and reflects on an ever-changing world. Songs, for Davis, represents a collection of his most intimate work and provides the perfect backdrop to a relaxing night in.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Album Review: Glasses Malone, "Glass House," 9/10

Leader of the New West movement for well over a decade, Malone is bringing back attitude and restoring gangsta rap’s spirit with this release, a reconsidered version of his admired 2012 mixtape, under the same name. Besides five new tracks and three remixes, Glass House is relevant and hits with rebellious tracks like “Thug By Myself,” “Gangsta Boogie,” and “Super Sport.” In addition, Glass House includes notable features from Snoop Dogg to Ice-T to Raphael Saadiq and Kurupt, among others.
ENTERTAINMENT
musicconnection.com

Album Review: "236 Strings" by Ulrich Krieger 7/10

First you learn the rules and then you break them. It is a credo that woodwind master Krieger has taken to heart. Although classically trained, he’s immersed himself in noise rock, electronic, jazz and, with this release, ambient and experimental music. The five originals here are all about breaking the rules. These instrumental pieces center on themes ranging from desert landscapes and the ocean floor to Nordic mythology. The most engaging tracks feature progressive pianists Vicki Ray and Danny Holt. The overall mix of drones and manipulated acoustic sounds is fascinating.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Register for 2022 Believe in Music

Registration for Believe in Music, the online global celebration of music, is open now. Join on January 20–January 23 to celebrate music and kick off the journey to The 2022 NAMM Show. The TEC Awards will also be highlighted during the event, honoring the awards and this year's finalists.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Rainbow Girls – Rolling Dumpster Fire

It’s easy to dismiss Rainbow Girls as opportunistic. But this is a necessary quality in acts on the come-up, and it doesn’t have to be negative if the music still shines. The band has shifted their style drastically from lively, bouncy country to acoustic folk when it got them a bigger audience, and they even put out a covers record cynically titled Give The People What They Want after a clip of them performing “Down Home Girl” went viral. Rolling Dumpster Fire, their latest seven-song EP and the first batch of new material in four years, doesn’t assuage this impression, instead going further into the pillowy, atmospheric dream-country sound that’s currently in vogue. However, any impression of selling out will instantly dissipate in the face of its stellar harmonies and serene textures.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

New Music Critique: Mike Telega

Folk artist Mike Telega embues his engaging, heartfelt songs with the high-touch qualities that make folk so honest and likeable. “Winter Birds,” with fiddle and a steel guitar whining so beautifully, helps paint a picture that we’ve all witnessed––the lonely sight of birds flying south for the winter. And while Telega’s voice is an average instrument, its unadorned realness fits the music perfectly. “Forever and a Day” is our favorite, just a catchy, briskly paced tune with a tasty harmonica solo. Finally, “Monsters” is a look back at regret and disappointment, a reality that is sweetened by the beautiful female backup voice that supports Telega’s own. This artist would really shine in an intimate, coffeehouse setting.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

CCC to Host 'Future Of Beat Licensing In Synch' Event

“LICENSED TO ILL: THE FUTURE OF BEAT LICENSING IN SYNCH”. This panel explores the world of beat licensing, from the perspective of those who collect royalties, do synch licenses, and create opportunities for these newly-created songs. How do we work with creators and beat licensors to best monetize these new works?
ENTERTAINMENT
musicconnection.com

New Music Critique: Tim Reynolds & Michael Sokolowski

This duo are working at a high level, coming up with instrumental pieces that are by turns simple and complex. One thing is clear, however, they’re superior musicians who achieve stellar moments with sound. “Efflorescence” is altogether ambient and atmospheric music that seems to celebrate the flowering, the birth, of something––before the mood shifts to something that could be menacing. The 11-minute “Freighter Hop” has excellent Kraftwerkian sounds that are panned from left to right, along with awesome drum beats. Showing their flexibility, “Homunculus” shifts the vibe to jazzy, funky and absolutely phat. Film/TV folks should call.
MUSIC
Yardbarker

Year in review: The best indie albums of 2021

Indie music can cover a fair amount of ground. There’s indie pop, indie rock, bubble-grunge, and so on. Some even would argue indie isn’t a genre. In our hearts, though, we know indie music when we hear it, and in 2021 we heard some great indie music. These are the 20 best albums of the year that we feel fall under the “indie” umbrella.
THEATER & DANCE

