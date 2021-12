There is only a few days left in the year but we’re skidding across the finish line with a bang – last product of 2021 is the ESP32-S2 TFT Feather. With a 4 MB Flash / 2 MB PSRAM ESP module on the bottom, and a 1.14″ 135×240 IPS TFT on the top, its an adorable all-in-one. We revised this a few times to improve the low power capabilities but now its ready to ship. Here is us testing the first board out of the oven, and the factory-loaded test that performs an i2c scan. We just have to finish testing the initial run and we’ll get these in stock soon 🙂

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO