Fayetteville’s Tyler Tipis drives toward the hoop for the Rockets in the team’s win over Greenfield McClain. Photo/Garth Shanklin

‘Twas the night before Christmas (Eve), and all through the gym, the Rockets were celebrating a big non-league win. Fayetteville-Perry’s boys basketball team traveled north to Greenfield McClain on Thursday, December 23 and picked up a key 45-39 victory over the host Tigers. They did so thanks in large part to a stellar performance from Jayden Bradshaw, who accounted for nearly half of the team’s...

