Warzone players discover easiest way to kill Krampus: Just ‘jump him’

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was released on PC, PS4, and Xbox One over six years ago. Despite its age, it remains one of the best open-world games to date and one of the best RPGs to date. Thus, it should come as no surprise many are playing it in 2021. Not only has the Netflix series roped in new players, but the game's critical-acclaim continues to lure new players in as well. Meanwhile, there are also plenty still playing who were playing when the game launched in 2015. The game boasts a vast open-world bloated with rich storytelling and great content. And of course, the various choices players can make throughout the game also lends itself to replayability. The point is, a lot of people are still playing The Witcher 3 in 2021, and it seems one of these players may have discovered a new feature.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO