Video Games

Warzone players discover easiest way to kill Krampus: Just ‘jump him’

dexerto.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty: Warzone’s holiday event, Festive Fervor, brought Krampus to the Pacific to wreak havoc. Now, players have figured out a simple, surprisingly effective way to kill Krampus – by ganging up on him and throwing hands. Krampus is a mythological monster. In Warzone, he’s a...

www.dexerto.com

Charlie INTEL

Warzone’s “most broken” weapon gives players extremely easy kills

Warzone players are farming kills ridiculously fast thanks to the Double Barrel Shotgun which is so powerful that many are dubbing it as the game’s “most broken” weapon. There is plenty of fun to be had in Warzone Pacific Season 1, as players can hop into the new Caldera map and even use 40 weapons from Vanguard. However, one gun is proving to be particularly formidable.
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

Call of Duty Warzone Hacked Lobbies Offer Instant Max Weapon Upgrades

This will probably be fixed soon. It looks like there is a new server-wide hack or exploit going around in Call of Duty: Warzone at present. Players have reported joining hacked lobbies in various Warzone game types that will instantly level up their weapon to max level (70) after earning just one kill.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to easily kill Krampus in CoD: Vanguard

Krampus’ reign of tyranny could be over in Call of Duty: Vanguard as an easy method of killing him has been discovered. It turns the brutish beast into a rather tame puppy, and we’ll detail how to deal with him below. It’s the most wonderful time of the...
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Where to find Krampus in Warzone

The thing about Krampus is that he hunts players — not the other way around. According to an Activision blog post, Krampus will begin his hunt “within minutes of starting a match.”. Who he decides to hunt is random, though there is something you can do to increase...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Krampus Nerfed in Warzone Following Player Complaints

Krampus has been nerfed in Call of Duty: Warzone following an outpouring of player complaints about the Christmas demon. Development studio Raven Software added Krampus, the Christmas demon known for beating children with birch rods in Central and Eastern Alpine folklore, to Warzone as part of its Festive Fervor event. Krampus hunts down random players in Warzone matches, presenting a new player-vs.-environment challenge for Warzone participants.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Warzone Festive Fervor Event: Release time, Vanguard update, & Krampus

It's the holiday season and despite Caldera's sunny disposition, Christmas is coming to the Pacific island - however, that's not always a good thing. The Festive Fervor Event is introducing new limited-time game modifiers, Krampus, and a few free rewards for the festive period. Here's what time the Festive Fervor Event is due to start in both Warzone and Vanguard.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Warzone players demand nerfs to “unbelievably stupid” Krampus monster

Warzone players are begging for the developers at Raven to nerf the “stupid” Krampus figure, that’s killing the game in regular matches. A controversial addition to Warzone in the Festive update came in the form of a mythological creature known as the Krampus. The Christmas monster that...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
ComicBook

The Witcher 3 Player May Have Just Discovered a New Feature Six Years Later

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was released on PC, PS4, and Xbox One over six years ago. Despite its age, it remains one of the best open-world games to date and one of the best RPGs to date. Thus, it should come as no surprise many are playing it in 2021. Not only has the Netflix series roped in new players, but the game's critical-acclaim continues to lure new players in as well. Meanwhile, there are also plenty still playing who were playing when the game launched in 2015. The game boasts a vast open-world bloated with rich storytelling and great content. And of course, the various choices players can make throughout the game also lends itself to replayability. The point is, a lot of people are still playing The Witcher 3 in 2021, and it seems one of these players may have discovered a new feature.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

When Does Krampus Leave in Vanguard and Warzone Pacific?

Some players are eagerly marking their calendars for the end of Krampus' Christmas retribution in Call of Duty (COD) Vanguard and Warzone Pacific. It's no secret that some Warzone players are sick and tired of Krampus making Warzone lobbies his personal hunting grounds. Several have already called for him to be nerfed, citing his "bullet sponge" reputation, two-hit kill, and game-wrecking behavior. When he appears, he instantly makes players flee in terror, messing up critical manuevers and essentially pausing battles until he can be brought down or kills his target.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

'Krampus Anti-Cheat' Takes Down Hacker, Spreads Good Will to Honest Players

A video displaying Krampus taking down a Call of Duty: Warzone hacker has garnered praise for the community after controversy over his appearance in-game. The post, published to the CODWarzone subreddit board on Monday, Dec. 20, has received a 95% upvote rate with players praising the Christmas beast for his handiwork. Several have joked that Krampus is the physical manifestation of the new Ricochet anti-cheat software in-game. Now, this is backing those claims—serious or not. Either way, as poster TylerMaillet wrote, this is one of the "most satisfying" kills Krampus has made to date.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Krampus in Warzone: Krampus Kills Call of Duty Caldera Games

Krampus, the horned and mystical legend who preys on naughty children, can currently be found in Caldera in Call of Duty. You know he’s watching everything because a message at the beginning of each card confirms that Krampus is on the hunt. And while it’s not guaranteed that you’ll...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Warzone players baffled by game-breaking ADS glitch

A new game-breaking Warzone bug is making it impossible for players to see through the scope when using a sniper rifle. Warzone’s integration with Call of Duty: Vanguard and the release of the newest map Caldera on December 9 has brought a slew of bugs to the battle royale.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Warzone Festive Fervor Event Challenges: Krampus, Fir Trees, & free rewards

Caldera isn't getting any snow this year, but something far worse is headed to this particular Pacific Island during Call of Duty's Festive Fervor Event. This year, strange Gnomes and Krampus are going to be some of Warzone's gifts to players. Thankfully, that isn't everything on offer. There is also going to be a few Challenges and Rewards up for grabs during the Festive Fervor Event - it isn't all bad!
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Warzone devs nerf Krampus in response to community backlash

After days of complaints, Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific’s holiday demon, Krampus, is getting nerfed. The mythical monster was troubling players enough that Raven Software are toning things down for the Festive Fervor event. Within less than a week of Caldera’s holiday break, fans have already grown weary of...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Call of Duty Warzone nerfs Krampus as COD fans search for Glitch Lobbies

Although he never mastered the art of climbing ladders, Krampus was still a major headache to deal with in the new Call of Duty Warzone Caldera. You’d be in the middle of chasing another squad or just bidding your time to grab a fourth circle encounter, only to find yourself hit by snowballs and deafened by icicle sound effects.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Call Of Duty Warzone’s Krampus Has Been Heavily Nerfed Following Player Feedback

Call of Duty Warzone developer Raven Software has revealed that it has nerfed the game’s Krampus in-game event due to a tidal wave of player feedback. In case you’re out of the loop, the Call of Duty Krampus event is a festive-themed experience that sees players hunt for killer elves, earn Christmas goodies and buy new bundles. However, the titular monster has seen a lot of criticism from players, and will now be spawning less frequently.
VIDEO GAMES

