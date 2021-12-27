ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Mutual Aid Fund Provides Financial Support To Former Black Panther Party Members

By Anoa Changa
Majic 107.5/97.5
Majic 107.5/97.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TvTWQ_0dX6qk6E00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sw59L_0dX6qk6E00

Source: David Fenton / Getty


F ifty-five years after the founding of the Black Panther Party, one group is raising money to support veterans of the movement. A mutual aid program set up to support veteran Black Panther Party members recently announced it raised nearly $5,000 over the past two months providing monetary support to 10 veterans this month alone.

Supported by the Atlanta-based Community Movement Builders, the Mutual Aid for Veteran Black Panther Party Members is self-determination in action. Many of those who were once young organizers are now of advanced age, some spending substantial portions of their lives as political prisoners.

As the site explains:

The Panthers are more popular now than at any point in their history. Yet many of the individuals who formed the Black Panther Party are now struggling to take care of their most basic needs. From medical care to rent to buying groceries and just enjoying everyday life pleasures, it is a struggle for all but a prominent few.

The fund is currently maintained through Patreon, with 363 patrons donating a total of $2,795 per month as of the writing of this article. Over 20 veteran Black Panther Party members have received monetary support thus far.

Kamau Franklin, a movement attorney and co-founder of Community Movement Builders, explained that the popularity and influence of the panthers don’t reflect the reality for many movement elders.

“As others hold up the image and style of the Black Panther Party and benefit financially, many of the Panthers who defended our right to food, clothes and shelter are now unable to provide that for themselves,” he said in a statement.

He also cited an April 2021 article in the New Republic that highlighted the popularity of the Black Panther Party and notable members but the relatively unknown status of most living members. Launched in May, a year after the mass mobilization of one of the most significant social movements in history, the fund operates with permission and support from the Panther Support Committee.

“Since May, we have raised over 15k to support these Veteran Black Panthers strictly through grassroots methods,” Franklin told NewsOne. “I think it’s important for us to support the Panthers because many of us got involved in this work because of how inspirational they were.”

Veterans supported include Dhoruba Bin Wahad, Ashanti Alston, Bilal Sunni Ali, Jalil Muntaqim, Sekou Odinga, Arthur League, “Njinga” Patricia Jenkins, Yasmeen Majid, Naima Gentry Major, Russel “Maroon” Shoats, Malik Rahim, and William Brown.

Franklin said the group has a goal of $5,000 a month for 2022.

Veteran Black Panther Party member and supporter/beneficiary of the fund, Jalil Muntaqim , was released from prison last year after spending over 40 years of his life behind bars. A founder of the National Jericho Movement , a movement focused on “winning amnesty and freedom for political prisoners,” Muntaqim has helped lead the charge even while incarcerated.

“This is important because no one has ever set up a general fund to support Panther veterans,” Muntaqim said. “You can’t raise money on our backs and not support the veterans of your movement. Our people put our lives on the line, and the mutual aid is needed.”

Those interested in supporting the fund can make a contribution here .

See Also:

Free Mutulu Campaign Celebrates Human Rights Day With A ‘Fête For Freedom’

Black August Is Over, But The Fight For Black Liberation Continues

[ione_media_gallery src="https://newsone.com" id="4058463" overlay="true"]

Comments / 0

Related
Real Simple

How to Give Support Through Mutual Aid—and Why It's Different From Charity

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, mutual aid has joined crowdfunding sites such as Gofundme in the mainstream. And a 2021 draws to a close, more folks are asking themselves whether these social media-driven mutual aid requests are a better way to support marginalized people directly and immediately, outside the structure of traditional philanthropy.
CHARITIES
HuffingtonPost

I Joined A Far-Right Group Of Moms. What I Witnessed Was Frightening.

“Look out for the trigger words,” the woman says. She’s perched on a chair in front of the room. She’s well-dressed yet funky with elegant boots, a demure sweater and some colorful jewelry. “‘Equality,’ ‘diversity,’ ‘inclusion,’ ‘marginalization,’... These words are CRT. If you see these words in your kids’ homework, you need to speak out.”
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Black Panther Party#Veteran#Black Panthers#Racism#Charity#Panther Fund#Nov#Patreon
San Francisco Examiner

Outing vs. avoiding the U.S. history of racism

I don’t know who my friend Tenoch Flores was more aggravated by: me or New Yorker writer Jelani Cobb. What set Tenoch off was hearing me on the radio asking Cobb a question from the audience during his appearance at City Arts & Lectures. It was a few days...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
mycolumbuspower.com

White ‘Educator’ Offers ‘White Wellbeing’ Course Rejecting ‘Anti-White Propaganda’ By Teaching Pro-White Propaganda

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. One can only wonder if members of the Republican Party, which has essentially gone to war against Critical Race Theory, despite their abject inability to accurately define it, will have the same energy when it comes to a little thing I like to call “Critical White Theory.”
SOCIETY
Majic 107.5/97.5

Majic 107.5/97.5

529
Followers
706
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 107.5/97.5 is the real sound of Atlanta.

 https://majicatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy