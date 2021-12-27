ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Cricket-Australia retain Ashes with dominant third test win in Melbourne

By Syndicated Content
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia retained the Ashes with a series-sealing innings and 14-run win over England in the third test in Melbourne on Tuesday, with paceman Scott Boland finishing with a six-wicket innings haul in...

wdez.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Raheem Sterling hails Gareth Southgate for uniting England team

Raheem Sterling has credited Gareth Southgate for uniting the England squad over the last five years.The Three Lions suffered one of their darkest days in major tournament football when knocked out of Euro 2016 by Iceland – a nation ranked 34th in the world and with a population of just 330,000.Roy Hodgson resigned in the wake of that humiliating defeat and former Middlesbrough boss Southgate stepped up from his England Under-21 role in September 2016 after Sam Allardyce’s 67-day reign.England have since finished fourth at the 2018 World Cup – their first semi-final appearance at the tournament for 28 years...
SPORTS
The Independent

England collapse as Australia take series – day three of the third Ashes Test

Australia were celebrating another memorable Ashes victory after condemning a shambolic England to the latest defeat in an excruciating tour.England arrived on the third morning in Melbourne with little more than pride to play for but came nowhere near to saving face. They went from 31 for four overnight to 68 all out, to lose the Boxing Day Test by an innings and 14 runs.Joe Root’s side looked down and out as they came and went in a procession and, at 3-0 down, look ripe for a whitewash.Double-digit disappointment45 (Sydney, 1887)61 (Melbourne, 1902)61 (Melbourne, 1904)65 (Sydney, 1895)68 (Melbourne, 2021)Pick of...
SPORTS
The Independent

England head coach Chris Silverwood forced to isolate for fourth Ashes Test

England head coach Chris Silverwood will miss the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney after a new case of Covid-19 in the touring party.Daily PCR testing has been taking place since an outbreak within the group – which numbers more than 60, including players, staff and family – and a seventh positive has now emerged.Silverwood himself has tested negative but has been identified as a close contact of the family member who returned a positive test.Our Men’s Head Coach Chris Silverwood will have to isolate for 10 days, along with his family, in Melbourne and will miss the fourth Ashes Test.#Ashes...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Root
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Mitchell Starc
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Scott Boland
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Soccer-South Korea to face Iceland, Moldova in warm-ups for World Cup qualifiers

(Reuters) – South Korea will play Iceland and Moldova in friendly matches in Turkey next month as tune-ups for World Cup qualifiers against Lebanon and Syria, the Korea Football Association said on Tuesday. Head coach Paulo Bento has selected a 26-man squad for the camp featuring mainly domestic-based players,...
FIFA
The Independent

‘Embarrassing’ England plumb new depths in worst Ashes defeat yet

When it's this hard to know where to begin perhaps it’s best to start with the bare facts.England have lost the third Test against Australia and with it the Ashes series, an outcome seemingly so grimly and unerringly inevitable ever since they got off the plane, inside 12 days.The tourists spent more time in coronavirus quarantine to enter Australia than it took them to lose the urn.After abject displays in Brisbane and Adelaide the more optimistic – or naive – England supporter may well have kidded themselves into believing it couldn't get any worse, but this latest surrender at...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Cricket Australia#Reuters
The Independent

Gary Kirsten: Reviving England’s Test fortunes would be a lovely project

Gary Kirsten has declared his interest in the England job by saying that reviving their Test fortunes would be a “lovely project”.The former India and South Africa coach has been linked with the England job before and his comments come with speculation over Chris Silverwood’s future following Ashes humiliation in Australia England’s hopes of reclaiming the Ashes disappeared in just 12 days as Australia took a decisive 3-0 series lead – and Silverwood’s side lost a record nine games in a calendar year in 2021.“Working with a Test side, or working with an ODI side is great,” Kirsten told i.“Listen,...
SPORTS
The Independent

England return to nets as work begins to save face in Ashes series

Ten England players returned to the MCG nets on what should have been day four of the Boxing Day Test, as work began on averting an Ashes whitewash that takes captain Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood down with it.A resounding defeat on the third morning in Melbourne saw English hopes of reclaiming the urn disappear in just 12 days of cricket and left Australia to fill their unexpectedly free afternoon to hold an impromptu party on the outfield.England retreated to the dressing room to commiserate and await the latest round of Covid-19 testing – the squad have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England equal Test duck record after latest batting failures

England equalled an unwanted record for the most Test ducks in a single year after more batting failures in the third Ashes Test against Australia in Melbourne.Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson were the latest players to be dismissed without score in what has become a damaging habit for Joe Root’s team. After four noughts in the innings and five in the match, England’s tally of ducks for the year has now increased to 54, levelling the class of 1998.Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at England’s glut of ducks during 2021.Tale of woeThe rot has well and...
SPORTS
The Independent

Sir Geoffrey Boycott calls for Joe Root to step down as England captain

Sir Geoffrey Boycott believes it will be time for Joe Root to step down as captain when England’s humiliating Ashes series ends.England were bowled out for 68 – their lowest total on Australian soil since 1904 – as the hosts won the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne by an innings and 14 runs to take a decisive 3-0 series lead.The result capped a dreadful run of results for the Test team under Root, who have become the first England side to lose nine games in a year.Former England batter Boycott, writing in the Daily Telegraph has clearly seen enough...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

59 not out: A closer look at Joe Root’s record as England captain

Joe Root quickly shelved talk about his future as England captain after the Ashes were lost in Melbourne but statistics suggest he may be nearing the end of the road.An innings defeat at the MCG, handing Australia an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series, was no way to mark Root’s record-equalling 59th Test as skipper.He insisted it would be “selfish” of him to discuss his own future but here, the PA news agency looks at how he compares to his country’s longest-serving leaders.The 50 clubRoot joined his immediate predecessor Sir Alastair Cook on 59 Tests as England captain and is...
SPORTS
The Independent

Michael Van Gerwen out of World Darts Championship after testing positive for Covid

Three-time champion Michael Van Gerwen has withdrawn from the William Hill World Darts Championship after testing positive for Covid-19, organisers have announced.Dutchman Van Gerwen was set to play Chris Dobey in the third round on Tuesday night at Alexandra Palace.A statement from the PDC read: “Michael Van Gerwen has withdrawn from the William Hill World Darts Championship after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of his match with Chris Dobey.“Dobey will receive a bye to the last 16 and Tuesday evening’s session will continue with two matches.”Van Gerwen becomes the third player forced out of the event following a positive coronavirus test, with fellow Dutchmen Vincent Van Der Voort and Raymond Van Barneveld also having withdrawn. Read More Darts ready to become more than just a festive favouriteFlorian Hempel claims shock win over Dimitri Van Den Bergh at Alexandra PalaceDarius Labanauskas nails nine-darter but crashes out of World Championship
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

England crossing fingers over Covid outbreak ahead of Sydney Ashes Test

James Anderson says England’s Ashes squad are crossing their fingers and hoping the Covid-19 outbreak which will see head coach Chris Silverwood miss the fourth Test has not spread any further.A series that has lurched from bad to worse on the field is now beset by concerns over the virus, which has already infected seven people from the wider touring group in MelbourneThe under-pressure Silverwood tested negative on Wednesday but one of his family members did return a positive result and he has been instructed to isolate with them for up to 10 days, meaning assistant coach Graham Thorpe...
WORLD
The Independent

Five mistakes England made as Australia coasted to Ashes series win

England’s microscopic hopes of reclaiming the Ashes were snuffed out as their tour of Australia lurched into a full-blown crisis following an innings defeat in Melbourne.There can be some mitigation for a side whose preparation was largely washed out but barely anything has gone right for England with some peculiar decision-making and rudimentary mistakes compounding the ignominious results.Here, we explore some of the catalogue of errors that have occurred after they slipped 3-0 down inside 12 days, with two dead-rubber Tests still to play.Squad selectionThere were eyebrows raised in April when head coach Chris Silverwood absorbed the national...
SPORTS
The Independent

Gallagher hails Foxes and Terry heads home – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 29.FootballLiam Gallagher enjoyed Leicester’s win over Liverpool.Don’t underestimate a fox 🦊 MCFC CHAMPIONS— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 29, 2021John Terry announced he was heading home.I’m delighted to announce that I’m coming home, and have taken up a consultancy role @ChelseaFC academy. As well as delivering on field coaching sessions I will be involved in coaching discussions and mentoring our academy players.💙⚽️ pic.twitter.com/dLW8gnXlxp— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) December 29, 2021Gary Neville...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Alex Dombrandt ‘looking to improve’ with Harlequins and England in 2022

Alex Dombrandt has set the New Year’s resolution of surpassing a standout 2021 by cementing a place in England’s back row and helping Harlequins defend their Gallagher Premiership title.Dombrandt advanced his case to start the Six Nations opener against Scotland on February 5 by running in a hat-trick of tries in Monday’s 41-27 victory over Northampton at Twickenham.It was an all-court performance delivered in front of a 72,785 crowd and England coach Eddie Jones will have taken note as he considers whether to persist with the policy of playing flanker Tom Curry at number eight.Four caps into his Test career...
RUGBY

Comments / 0

Community Policy