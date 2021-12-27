Cricket-Australia retain Ashes with dominant third test win in Melbourne

England’s Ashes capitulation at Melbourne not only saw them give up their hopes of reclaiming the urn, it also continued a horror run of results in Test cricket.Joe Root’s side have won just once in their last 12 games and are the first English team to lose nine in a calendar year. The response has been some familiar questions about the state of the game and what might be done to put it right.Here, we take a closer look at some of those issues and asks what can be done to improve things.Is there an appetite for change?There are...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO