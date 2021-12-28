ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MNF: Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Miami Dolphins will face the New Orleans Saints in NFL action on Monday night from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The Dolphins have been hot while coming into this game on a six-game winning streak as they make a push for the playoffs. As for the Saints, they are coming off a big upset over the Buccaneers last week and will look to keep up that momentum when they take their home field tonight.

This will be a great game, here is everything you need to know to stream the action on Monday night.

Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints

  • When: Monday, December 26
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Monday at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Miami Dolphins (-3.5) vs. New Orleans Saints

O/U: 37.5

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

