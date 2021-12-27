ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Cricket-Australia retain Ashes with dominant third test win in Melbourne

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia retained the Ashes with a series-sealing innings and 14-run win over England in the third test in Melbourne on Tuesday, with paceman Scott Boland finishing with a six-wicket innings haul in...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England head coach Chris Silverwood forced to isolate for fourth Ashes Test

England head coach Chris Silverwood will miss the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney after a new case of Covid-19 in the touring party.Daily PCR testing has been taking place since an outbreak within the group – which numbers more than 60, including players, staff and family – and a seventh positive has now emerged.Silverwood himself has tested negative but has been identified as a close contact of the family member who returned a positive test.Our Men’s Head Coach Chris Silverwood will have to isolate for 10 days, along with his family, in Melbourne and will miss the fourth Ashes Test.#Ashes...
SPORTS
The Independent

Gary Kirsten: Reviving England’s Test fortunes would be a lovely project

Gary Kirsten has declared his interest in the England job by saying that reviving their Test fortunes would be a “lovely project”.The former India and South Africa coach has been linked with the England job before and his comments come with speculation over Chris Silverwood’s future following Ashes humiliation in Australia England’s hopes of reclaiming the Ashes disappeared in just 12 days as Australia took a decisive 3-0 series lead – and Silverwood’s side lost a record nine games in a calendar year in 2021.“Working with a Test side, or working with an ODI side is great,” Kirsten told i.“Listen,...
SPORTS
The Independent

Steve Harmison says England facing ‘big inquest’ after Ashes series defeat

Former England bowler Steve Harmison believes careers could be on the line after England’s Ashes humiliation in Australia.Joe Root’s men were bowled out for a paltry 68 as they surrendered the urn on just the third day of the third Test in Melbourne handing Australia an innings-and-14-runs victory and an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.Harmison has experienced both ends of the Ashes spectrum, being part of the side which famously claimed a long-awaited series win in 2005 and also bowling the first ball of the next series at the Gabba to second slip as England went on to...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Root
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Mitchell Starc
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Scott Boland
101 WIXX

Bobsleigh-Canada team hit by COVID-19 outbreak in Latvia

(Reuters) – Canada’s bobsleigh team have placed 10 athletes and three staff members into COVID-19 protocols two days before a World Cup event in Sigulda, Latvia, Canadian media reported on Wednesday. With the Beijing Winter Olympics just five weeks away, the team had spent the holiday break in...
TRAVEL
101 WIXX

Cricket-Ireland v USA one-day series cancelled due to COVID-19 cases

(Reuters) – Ireland and hosts United States agreed to cancel the one-day international (ODI) series between the two sides after members of the touring staff tested positive for COVID-19, the two boards announced on Tuesday. The two teams had played a Twenty20 series which ended 1-1 while the ODI...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Tennis-Pavlyuchenkova tests COVID-19 positive on arrival in Australia

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Australia for next month’s Grand Slam in Melbourne, the Russian world number 11 said on Thursday. The women’s Tour will kick off its 2022 season next week with a WTA 500 event in...
TENNIS
The Independent

Raheem Sterling hails Gareth Southgate for uniting England team

Raheem Sterling has credited Gareth Southgate for uniting the England squad over the last five years.The Three Lions suffered one of their darkest days in major tournament football when knocked out of Euro 2016 by Iceland – a nation ranked 34th in the world and with a population of just 330,000.Roy Hodgson resigned in the wake of that humiliating defeat and former Middlesbrough boss Southgate stepped up from his England Under-21 role in September 2016 after Sam Allardyce’s 67-day reign.England have since finished fourth at the 2018 World Cup – their first semi-final appearance at the tournament for 28 years...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Cricket Australia#Reuters
The Independent

England return to nets as work begins to save face in Ashes series

Ten England players returned to the MCG nets on what should have been day four of the Boxing Day Test, as work began on averting an Ashes whitewash that takes captain Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood down with it.A resounding defeat on the third morning in Melbourne saw English hopes of reclaiming the urn disappear in just 12 days of cricket and left Australia to fill their unexpectedly free afternoon to hold an impromptu party on the outfield.England retreated to the dressing room to commiserate and await the latest round of Covid-19 testing – the squad have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘Embarrassing’ England plumb new depths in worst Ashes defeat yet

When it's this hard to know where to begin perhaps it’s best to start with the bare facts.England have lost the third Test against Australia and with it the Ashes series, an outcome seemingly so grimly and unerringly inevitable ever since they got off the plane, inside 12 days.The tourists spent more time in coronavirus quarantine to enter Australia than it took them to lose the urn.After abject displays in Brisbane and Adelaide the more optimistic – or naive – England supporter may well have kidded themselves into believing it couldn't get any worse, but this latest surrender at...
SPORTS
101 WIXX

Ski jumping-Kobayashi ramps up Olympics prep with Four Hills opener win

(Reuters) – Japan’s Ryoyu Kobayashi ramped up his preparations for next year’s Beijing Winter Olympics by winning the first leg of the Four Hills ski jumping tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany. The 25-year-old scored 302 points with jumps of 128.5 metres and 141m to beat the Norwegian duo...
SPORTS
The Independent

England equal Test duck record after latest batting failures

England equalled an unwanted record for the most Test ducks in a single year after more batting failures in the third Ashes Test against Australia in Melbourne.Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson were the latest players to be dismissed without score in what has become a damaging habit for Joe Root’s team. After four noughts in the innings and five in the match, England’s tally of ducks for the year has now increased to 54, levelling the class of 1998.Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at England’s glut of ducks during 2021.Tale of woeThe rot has well and...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Sir Geoffrey Boycott calls for Joe Root to step down as England captain

Sir Geoffrey Boycott believes it will be time for Joe Root to step down as captain when England’s humiliating Ashes series ends.England were bowled out for 68 – their lowest total on Australian soil since 1904 – as the hosts won the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne by an innings and 14 runs to take a decisive 3-0 series lead.The result capped a dreadful run of results for the Test team under Root, who have become the first England side to lose nine games in a year.Former England batter Boycott, writing in the Daily Telegraph has clearly seen enough...
SPORTS
The Independent

England collapse as Australia take series – day three of the third Ashes Test

Australia were celebrating another memorable Ashes victory after condemning a shambolic England to the latest defeat in an excruciating tour.England arrived on the third morning in Melbourne with little more than pride to play for but came nowhere near to saving face. They went from 31 for four overnight to 68 all out, to lose the Boxing Day Test by an innings and 14 runs.Joe Root’s side looked down and out as they came and went in a procession and, at 3-0 down, look ripe for a whitewash.Double-digit disappointment45 (Sydney, 1887)61 (Melbourne, 1902)61 (Melbourne, 1904)65 (Sydney, 1895)68 (Melbourne, 2021)Pick of...
SPORTS
The Independent

James Anderson sounds alarm bells over England’s relationship with Test cricket

James Anderson has sounded alarm bells over England’s relationship with Test cricket suggesting the white-ball game has become too dominant.Only one person in history has played more than Anderson’s 168 Tests, Indian great Sachin Tendulkar and he has almost 20 years of experience in the international arena to inform his opinion.So when he speaks on the subject, it is a good idea to listen. The 39-year-old has been stung by England’s Ashes capitulation, with the urn surrendered after just 12 days of action and three resounding defeats, and he is clear that the players themselves must shoulder the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Michael Van Gerwen out of World Darts Championship after testing positive for Covid

Three-time champion Michael Van Gerwen has withdrawn from the William Hill World Darts Championship after testing positive for Covid-19, organisers have announced.Dutchman Van Gerwen was set to play Chris Dobey in the third round on Tuesday night at Alexandra Palace.A statement from the PDC read: “Michael Van Gerwen has withdrawn from the William Hill World Darts Championship after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of his match with Chris Dobey.“Dobey will receive a bye to the last 16 and Tuesday evening’s session will continue with two matches.”Van Gerwen becomes the third player forced out of the event following a positive coronavirus test, with fellow Dutchmen Vincent Van Der Voort and Raymond Van Barneveld also having withdrawn. Read More Darts ready to become more than just a festive favouriteFlorian Hempel claims shock win over Dimitri Van Den Bergh at Alexandra PalaceDarius Labanauskas nails nine-darter but crashes out of World Championship
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ashes woes and Ferran Torres goes – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 28.CricketKevin Pietersen had sympathy with England following confirmation of their Ashes series defeat.If you thought that this #Ashes trip for the England players was going to be anything less than a shambles, you’ve missed the lead up & you didn’t watch the tour of India! Lead up - quarantine & Covid off field issues a nightmare!India - batters can’t bat!— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) December 28, 2021And still NOT blaming...
SPORTS
101 WIXX

Sport-Surge in COVID-19 cases hammer North American sport

(Reuters) – The National Basketball Association and National Hockey League were both forced to postpone games on Thursday, as the COVID-19 surge continued to wreak havoc on sport schedules. The Golden State Warriors’ contest at Denver on Thursday was postponed after the Nuggets, who have been hit by a...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy