Cricket-Australia retain Ashes with dominant third test win in Melbourne

When it's this hard to know where to begin perhaps it’s best to start with the bare facts.England have lost the third Test against Australia and with it the Ashes series, an outcome seemingly so grimly and unerringly inevitable ever since they got off the plane, inside 12 days.The tourists spent more time in coronavirus quarantine to enter Australia than it took them to lose the urn.After abject displays in Brisbane and Adelaide the more optimistic – or naive – England supporter may well have kidded themselves into believing it couldn't get any worse, but this latest surrender at...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO