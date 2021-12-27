ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. CDC investigating nearly 70 cruise ships hit by COVID-19 cases

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday it was investigating nearly 70 cruise ships after reports of COVID-19 cases on board, as the Omicron variant upended holiday travel over the Christmas weekend. The CDC said...

'Nightmare' on cruise ship with COVID outbreak

MIAMI - A COVID-19 outbreak took place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida hit its second-highest level since the start of the pandemic. An undisclosed number of passengers and crew aboard the Carnival Freedom cruise caught...
48 test positive for Covid on world's biggest cruise ship

(CNN) — Despite stringent measures supposed to keep ocean cruises Covid-free, operator Royal Caribbean says at least 48 people on board one of its ships that docked in Miami over the weekend have tested positive for the virus. The Symphony of the Seas, the world's biggest cruise ship, was...
Cruises set to return to Port of Charleston; Carnival Sunshine under investigation for possible COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A cruise ship based out of Charleston is currently under investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for possibly having COVID-19 cases. Carnival Sunshine, operated by Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc., was scheduled to return to sailing out of the Port of Charleston beginning January 13th – one of the […]
Covid, 60 cruise ships under observation by the US authorities

American health authorities are monitoring 60 cruise ships following some cases of covid recorded on board. This was stated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the Washington Post, several ships have been denied entry to some Caribbean ports. “We’re sailing in a petri dish,” the container used in laboratories to grow bacteria, Ashley Peterson, a 34-year-old passenger on Carnival Freedom who was denied docking on the island of Bonaire, told the Washington Post. . Carnival Freedom arrived in Miami yesterday morning, disembarked all its passengers and “will leave on her next trip as planned,” the company said.
U.S. CDC recommends against cruise travel as COVID-19 cases resurge

(Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people should avoid cruise travel regardless of vaccination status, following a jump in onboard COVID-19 cases, in a major blow to the industry that has been ravaged by the pandemic. The CDC on Thursday raised its COVID-19 Travel Health Notice...
TRAVEL
Cruise Ship Returns To Port After 10 Individuals Contract Covid

I’m pretty pro choose your own risk when it comes to COVID. I’ve done some traveling, been to concerts and sporting events all things I’m comfortable doing. There is one thing that I’ve still been hesitant about though. And that’s getting on a cruise ship. After the horror story of the people getting quarantined on a cruise ship at the beginning of the pandemic I can’t bring myself to do it. I’m not necessarily claustrophonic but the thought of only being in one of those tiny rooms and not leaving terrifies me. Cruise ships were docked due to covid in March of 2020. Recently, they have started to sail again, with strict COVID protocols in place. However, they can only reduce the risk, not eliminate it. And we are now seeing evidence of that first hand. At least 10 passenges and crew members abord a Norwegian Cruise Line ship tested postive for COVID-19. The ship returned to New Orleans yesterday after stopping at ports in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico after it departed on November 28th.
A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A US Cruise Ship Had a COVID Outbreak Even Though Full Vaccination Was Required—Here's What You Should Know

A Norwegian Cruise Line ship that disembarked in New Orleans on Sunday has reported 17 cases of COVID-19 among passengers and crew members. The positive cases include one probable case of the Omicron variant, which was detected in a crew member, according to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Health. The Norwegian Breakaway left New Orleans on November 28 and stopped in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico on its voyage before returning to New Orleans on December 5, the health agency said. There were more than 3,200 people on board.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

