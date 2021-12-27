ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden signs bill authorizing $768.2 billion in 2022 defense spending, including a 2.7% pay raise for service members, into law

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
President Joe Biden reacts as the Republican governor of Arkansas, Asa Hutchinson, speaks during a video call Monday with the White House COVID-19 response team and the National Governors Association. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law Monday, authorizing $768.2 billion in military spending, including a 2.7% pay raise for service members, for 2022.

The NDAA authorizes a 5% increase in military spending, and is the product of intense negotiations between Democrats and Republicans over issues ranging from reforms of the military justice system to COVID-19 vaccine requirements for soldiers.

“The Act provides vital benefits and enhances access to justice for military personnel and their families, and includes critical authorities to support our country’s national defense,” Biden said in a statement.

The $768.2 billion price tag marks $25 billion more than Biden initially requested from Congress, a prior proposal that was rejected by members of both parties out of concerns it would undermine U.S. efforts to keep pace militarily with China and Russia.

From the archives (November 2021): No dramatic change to U.S. worldwide footprint in wake of global posture review ordered in March by defense secretary

The new bill passed earlier this month with bipartisan support, with Democrats and Republicans touting wins in the final package.

Democrats applauded provisions in the bill overhauling how the military justice system handles sexual assault and other related crimes, effectively taking prosecutorial jurisdiction over such crimes out of the hands of military commanders.

Republicans, meanwhile, touted success in blocking an effort to add women to the draft, as well as the inclusion of a provision that bars dishonorable discharges for service members who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine.

The bill includes $7.1 billion for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative and a statement of congressional support for the defense of Taiwan, measures intended to counteract China’s influence in the region.

It also includes $300 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, a show of support in the face of Russian aggression, as well as $4 billion for the European Defense Initiative.

In his statement, the president also outlined a number of provisions his administration opposes over what he characterized as “constitutional concerns or questions of construction.”

Those planks include provisions that restrict the use of funds to transfer or release individuals detained at the Guantanamo Bay detention center, which the Biden administration is moving to close. Biden’s statement saidthe provisions “unduly impair” the executive branch’s ability to decide when and where to prosecute detainees and where to send them when they’re released, and could constrain U.S. negotiations with foreign countries over the transfer of detainees in a way that could undermine national security.

The law also has provisions barring goods produced by forced Uyghur labor in China from entering the U.S., and it begins to lay out plans for the new Global War on Terror Memorial, which would be the latest addition to the National Mall.

Comments / 321

John H. Abeel
3d ago

They need a bigger pay raise then 2.7% more like 15%. Maybe they could cut their own pay in Washington and give to the real workers the military.

Reply(16)
106
Blue Collar Sinner
2d ago

The Biden administration can give billions to Afghanistan terrorists but give a penny increase to our troops, democrats are unhinged

Reply(34)
114
Simuness Jones
2d ago

now the asswhole needs to do what is right and send a stimulus check to railroad, and vets, ssdi,and ssi, and retirees ,since he left these folks out in the cold for numerous months without reason

Reply(9)
43
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Security#Guantanamo Bay#Detainees#Ap#Ndaa#Democrats#Republicans#Defense
hngn.com

Democrats Plot Next Step To Reassure Passing of Joe Biden's Spending Bill; Lawmakers Remain Hoping To Salvage Popular Child Tax Credit

As Democrats seek a way to push President Biden's social spending and climate plan through the Senate with Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-W.Va.) backing, momentum is building for lowering the measure's scope. On Sunday, Manchin essentially buried a far broader bill known as the Build Back Better Act by expressing his...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

Rep. McCarthy plans to start 7 investigations into Biden admin if GOP retakes House in 2022: Report

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is preparing to open several investigations into President Joe Biden’s administration if the GOP regains control of Congress in 2022, a new report revealed. According to plans obtained exclusively by Axios, House Republicans intend to get aggressive against the Biden administration, with plans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Country
China
AFP

Key US Senator delivers blow to Biden's social spending bill

US Senator Joe Manchin dealt what seemed to be a fatal blow Sunday to President Joe Biden's massive social spending bill, saying he could not support the legislation's passage through the divided chamber. Republicans in the divided Senate solidly oppose the legislation, meaning passage depends on every Democrat in the chamber supporting it.  
CONGRESS & COURTS
