ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Officials urging road safety when driving to mountain communities

By Brittany Jacob
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uR9GJ_0dX6lLlS00

The mountains are blanketed have been blanketed with snow over the last few days.

Several major winter storms brought in many fluffy flakes, and also tourists like Tim Albrent and his family from Ventura.

"Some friends of ours invited us up to come to Yosemite for a week," he said.

Albrent says for their journey up to the national park, they made sure to bring warm clothes, tools and especially tires chains.

According to CALTRANS, you must have chains on your car or truck unless you're in a four-wheel or all-wheel drive vehicle.

And even those exceptions may not always apply.

On Tuesday morning, as more snow piled up on mountain roadways, the California Highway Patrol said it would allow only four-wheel or all-wheel drive vehicles with chains on Highway 168 past the chain control area.

Those without chains were being blocked.

No two-wheel drive vehicles were being allowed.

In Madera County, the nearly four inches of snow and slick road conditions caused several cars to run off the roadway and even a few crashes on Monday.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office reminds you to be prepared before getting on the road.

"If you are going to visit this area, this lovely beautiful snow that we have here, please keep in mind that in your vehicle, you should be keeping plenty of extra water, blankets, extra clothing, a shovel, a GPS device," says Corporal Amy Roussell. "If you do get stuck, you should stay with your vehicle, your party and call 911."

Officials welcome you to have fun and enjoy the snow, just slow down, especially when approaching chain checkpoints.

"We just want people to be cognizant that everyone is willing to enjoy the snow," says CHP Officer Jeff Dunn. "Be aware of other vehicles and motorists that are on the road."

Comments / 0

Related
sierranewsonline.com

Storm Watch in the Mountains

We will continue to update conditions throughout the storm – stay safe!. Alert | Traffic Hazard Road 222 and Road 274 in Bass Lake. Multiple vehicles stuck in the snow. Alert | Traffic Hazard Highway 49 and Marshall Road (Mariposa County). Motor Vehicle Accident. Alert | Motor vehicle accident...
KTVL

Winter road conditions lead to big rig accident on I-5

Southbound I-5 near Mt. Shasta was closed for approximately an hour and a half today as vehicles were cleared from the road after a semi-truck lost control. Caltrans District 2 posted photos on its Facebook with a message to motorists about the dangers of driving in inclement weather:. "No matter...
TRAFFIC
CBS Sacramento

Driver In Eastbound Lane On Highway 50 Goes Wrong Way On Offramp

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — A driver on Highway 50 was driving the wrong way on the 8 Mile Road Offramp, officials said Sunday. The driver was going westbound in the eastbound lane and had to be stopped by the California Highway Patrol. This occurred at about 3:40 p.m. in Placerville. At the moment there is no information about the state of the driver or other vehicles.  
PLACERVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Mountains#Road Safety#Winter Storms#Traffic Accident#Caltrans#Chp Office
Seattle, Washington

Be safe on the roads when it snows

Snow and cold temperatures are in the forecast for the Seattle area in the days to come. Please consider these safety tips related to driving. If you are not able to stay home and off the roads, consider these tips for increasing your safety. Drive for the conditions. Assume roads...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KOMU

Safety officials push for safe driving under wind advisory

COLUMBIA - Safety officials are warning drivers to be careful heading out into strong winds. Boone County is under a wind advisory until 2 a.m. Thursday morning. Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Kyle Green said strong gusts of wind can make it difficult for drivers to stay safe on the road.
MISSOURI STATE
KTRE

Safety officials urging pedestrians to wear reflective gear

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -According to research done by TxDOT, in 2020 there were over 4800 fatal crashes that occurred in the state of Texas, and of those accidents, 731 were pedestrian-related fatalities. City officials share a few things the public should do to decrease those numbers while keeping pedestrians on...
TEXAS STATE
lovelandmagazine.com

The Road to Safety – Driving Tips for Teen Drivers

Receiving a driver’s license is one of the most exciting rites of passage in a teen’s life. However, it can also be an extremely nerve-racking experience for both the new driver and his or her parents. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), motor vehicle collisions are the leading cause of death for 15-to-20-year-olds. In order to help combat this alarming statistic, here are a few tips to help your new driver stay safer on the road:
TRAFFIC
dixonpilot.com

Seasonal Safety: Expert Tips for Driving on Icy Roads

When winter weather hits, it’s best to stay home and enjoy the snow from behind closed doors and with a mug of your favorite warm drink in your hand. Unfortunately, it’s not always possible to avoid driving in bad weather. If you find yourself stuck on the road during icy or snowy conditions, make sure you know how to stay calm and safe. Practice seasonal safety with these expert tips for driving on icy roads.
TRAFFIC
csmng.com

Winter driving safety

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. — Colorado’s winter weather can be unpredictable, making it difficult to estimate driving conditions. It is important that Airmen and Guardians stay prepared for all road conditions and understand proper winter driving safety. The Colorado Department of Transportation reported that 59% of crashes...
TRAFFIC
koamnewsnow.com

The evolution of road safety standards

As more and more cars made their first appearance on American roads in the early 1900s, the number of deaths and injuries from traffic accidents shot up, particularly when compared to those resulting from railroad accidents. In 1915, for example, there were only 199 fatalities among railroad passengers compared to 6,600 among motorists and pedestrians. Ten years later, by 1925, there were 171 railroad fatalities, but 21,900 for motorists and pedestrians.
TRAFFIC
scvnews.com

Motorists Traveling to Mountains Urged to Take Precautions

The California Department of Transportation partnered with multiple agencies in San Bernardino County Thursday to provide safety tips and information for motorists traveling to mountain areas during the holidays. A recent storm and another one projected next week by the National Weather Service (NWS) will bring more snow to mountain...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy