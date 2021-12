All you have to type into Google is "Cornelius" and "Lubbock, TX" to find several articles about a character that most of us recognize from around town. Cornelius is known for making people smile with his sweet dance moves, his interesting attire, doing stunts on his bike, and, of course, his unwavering support and love for all things Texas Tech.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO