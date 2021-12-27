ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Notebook: The Work Continues As The Rules Change

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, NC. - 19 hours after their first skate post-holiday break the Carolina Hurricanes were once again back on the ice. Not for a morning skate for their previously scheduled game against the Florida Panthers, but rather another practice. Skating at PNC Arena, there was a key bit of...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Canes Assign Noesen To Taxi Squad

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned forward Stefan Noesen to the team's taxi squad. Noesen, 28, has skated in two NHL games with the Hurricanes this season. He has played 207 career NHL...
NHL
NHL

Winter Classic could rank as coldest outdoor game in NHL history

MINNEAPOLIS -- The 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic will be the coldest outdoor game in NHL history if the forecast holds, with a high of minus 3 and a low of minus 9 when the Minnesota Wild play the St. Louis Blues on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; TNT, SN1, TVAS, NHL LIVE).
NHL
NHL

Winter Classic between Wild, Blues will be worth wait

MINNEAPOLIS -- Steve Mayer stood in Section 220 at Target Field on Tuesday, overlooking the rink where the Minnesota Wild will play the St. Louis Blues in the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; TNT, SN1, TVAS, NHL LIVE). Snow was falling. Perfect. This will be...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frederik Andersen
Person
Antti Raanta
Person
Don Waddell
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Florida Panthers#The Taxi Squad
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
NHL

Coach's Challenge: MTL @ TBL - 6:09 of the Second Period

Video review supported the call on the ice that Brendan Gallagher interfered with Maxime Lagace, preventing him from playing his position. Result: Call on the ice is upheld - No goal Montreal. Explanation:. Video review supported the call on the ice that Montreal's Brendan Gallagher interfered with Tampa Bay's Maxime...
NHL
NHL

Malkin hopes to make season debut in 10 days for Penguins

That would have the forward return from offseason knee surgery during a six-game road trip, possibly at the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 6 or Dallas Stars on Dec. 8. The Penguins next play Sunday at home against the San Jose Sharks. "No, not Sunday, for sure," Malkin said. "I can't...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Winter Classic 'will go on as planned' with severe cold weather expected

MINNEAPOLIS -- The NHL intends to play the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic as scheduled, but the League is monitoring the forecast of severe cold, NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer said Tuesday. The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will play at Target Field on Saturday (7 p.m. ET;...
NHL
CBS New York

New York Islanders Game Against Detroit Red Wings Postponed Due To COVID

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Islanders will not be returning to the ice along with other NHL teams this week. Wednesday’s Islanders game against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed, along with five other games. #Isles News: Due to COVID-related issues, the Islanders game on Wednesday, Dec. 29 against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 28, 2021 The league took an extended holiday break in the hope that COVID cases won’t continue to disrupt the season. Games resumed Tuesday night. Islanders head coach Barry Trotz understands the reality of the situation. “Ideally, I would like that every team have a full complement of players and we’re playing and there’s no disruption and all that, but that’s not reality, that’s fantasy hockey right now,” he said. The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils are still set to play Wednesday night in Florida and Buffalo, respectively.
NHL
NHL

Vaccine Mandate | BLOG

Beginning on January 10, 2022, for all Prudential Center & New Jersey Devils events the following vaccination policy has been implemented as a result of requirements imposed by the City of Newark. Full Executive Order can be found here. All guests aged five (5) and older entering Prudential Center will...
HEALTH
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Continues To Blast NHL For Backing Out Of Winter Olympics

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is not done voicing his displeasure with the NHL’s decision to back out of the 2022 Winter Olympics. The Bruins forward, who would have gotten his first Olympic experience in February, is still pretty miffed that he won’t be playing for Team Canada in Beijing. The NHL has postponed 70 games due to COVID-19 outbreaks among a number of teams, and backed out of the Olympic games in Beijing in order use the built-in Olympic break in February to make up those contests. That goes against the Collective Bargaining Agreement, in which the NHL and NHLPA...
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'EVERYONE'S GOT THAT FIRE BACK'

Hanifin, Dube and Sutter look ahead to Thursday's tilt against Giordano and the Kraken. "Obviously, it's not the reset you're hoping for (with COVID), but it was a good little rest. Just having Christmas break, everyone got to take a step back, look at where we are, why we've gotten to where we are, and we've just got to continue that in the games. I think everyone's got that fire back in them and is excited to get going tomorrow night.
NHL
CBS Miami

Florida Panthers Ready To Hit The Ice, Resume Play

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – After a 13-day break due to COVID, the NHL and Florida Panthers are back on the ice. The Cats have practiced the last three days and have, basically, their full team healthy and ready to go. With three games over the next four days, all at home, the Panthers have a great opportunity to pile up some points but it won’t be easy. Eye On The Opponent The stretch of games starts against the Rangers who have nearly an identical record as the Panthers. New York has played great hockey featuring one of the league’s top goalies and defenseman....
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy