Law School Transfer Tips & Insights

Trinity International University recently issued the following announcement. Trinity International University (TIU) invites applications and nominations for the position of Dean of Trinity Law School (TLS). TIU seeks an experienced, collegial, and energetic leader who passionately embraces the mission of TLS as a Christian law school within TIU’s mission to “educate men and women to engage in God’s redemptive work in the world.” As the chief academic and administrative officer, the Dean will lead a community of faculty, staff, students, alumni, and other stakeholders in achieving the academic and strategic priorities of TLS. The Dean will be responsible for overseeing, developing, and prioritizing resources as well as strengthening a collaborative community committed to excellence in legal education. The Dean reports to the Provost of TIU and works closely with the Deans of TIU’s other constituent schools (Trinity College, Trinity Graduate School, and Trinity Evangelical Divinity School).

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO