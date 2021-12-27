ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law School Transfer Tips & Insights

Cover picture for the articleLaw School Transfer Tips & Insights was originally published on Vault. If you’ve just finished your first year of law school, this is the time you might be thinking about applying to transfer law schools. The transfer application process can be confusing, and guidance isn’t always easy to find—especially because the...

Reuters

Law schools move exams online, citing fresh virus fears

(Reuters) - At least three law schools abruptly moved their final exams online this week after their universities announced new campus closures tied to COVID-19. Cornell University on Tuesday shut down its Ithaca campus after reporting nearly 500 COVID-19 cases last week, halfway through the law school’s nine-day finals period. New York University and George Washington University each followed suit Wednesday, citing the fast spread of COVID-19.
US News and World Report

Q&A: 2022 Law School Admissions Cycle

Welcome to the latest installment of Law Admissions Q&A, a feature that provides law school admissions advice to readers who send in inquiries. If you have a question about law school admissions, email us for a chance to be featured in a future post. I heard that last year the...
tamuc.edu

Columbia Law School Shares Research from A&M-Commerce Professor

Columbia Law School’s blog recently published research by Regents Professor Srinivas Nippani from A&M-Commerce, and Associate Professor Nizan Geslevich Packin from Baruch College, City University of New York. Their research discusses efforts by the U.S. government to end discrimination by banks against minority families. Examples of these efforts include...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Indiana law school prep program aims to bolster diversity in legal profession

Minority, disadvantaged or low-income college students or college graduates who plan to attend law school in Indiana next year are invited to participate in an intense, residential preparatory experience designed to help underrepresented students succeed. The Indiana Conference for Legal Education Opportunity (ICLEO) program, sponsored by the Indiana Supreme Court,...
wfft.com

Applications available for Indiana's law school assistance summer program

INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) — Applications are available for the Indiana Conference for Legal Education Opportunity program, which is designed to assist traditionally underrepresented groups in pursuing a legal career. Applications are available at courts.in.gov/cleo and are due by March 21, 2022. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK. SIGN...
southcooknews.com

Looking for a New Dean - Trinity Law School

Trinity International University recently issued the following announcement. Trinity International University (TIU) invites applications and nominations for the position of Dean of Trinity Law School (TLS). TIU seeks an experienced, collegial, and energetic leader who passionately embraces the mission of TLS as a Christian law school within TIU’s mission to “educate men and women to engage in God’s redemptive work in the world.” As the chief academic and administrative officer, the Dean will lead a community of faculty, staff, students, alumni, and other stakeholders in achieving the academic and strategic priorities of TLS. The Dean will be responsible for overseeing, developing, and prioritizing resources as well as strengthening a collaborative community committed to excellence in legal education. The Dean reports to the Provost of TIU and works closely with the Deans of TIU’s other constituent schools (Trinity College, Trinity Graduate School, and Trinity Evangelical Divinity School).
KWCH.com

Youngest Washburn School of Law graduate earns law degree at the age of 19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The youngest graduate in Washburn University School of Law’s history received his degree Friday night. Among the nearly 400 students graduating from Washburn University Braxton Moral walked across the stage to earn his school of law degree at the age of 19. “I didn’t necessarily...
cbs19news

Leaders offer tips at school safety forum

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A viral social media threat that is sweeping across the country had thousands of school divisions on alert on Thursday night. Albemarle County Public Schools posted a message Thursday night saying the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice is not aware of any direct threats to schools in Virginia, but officials are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously.
bizjournals

Temple University taps former law school dean to serve as provost

Temple University’s board of trustees selected Gregory Mandel to serve as provost, placing him in charge of the university’s academic operations. The decision, made Tuesday, cements Mandel’s position in that role. He had served as interim provost since August, when President Jason Wingardshuffled around multiple high-ranking officials, including longtime former provost JoAnne Epps.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Dept. Of Education Moves To Review Use Of Restraint, Seclusion In Schools

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Department of Education on Thursday announced a “top-to-bottom review” of existing policies to prevent what the department called the illegal and excessive use of restraint and seclusion. The announcement comes after Frederick County Public Schools in early December reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice to address discriminatory use of restraint and seclusion. The school system allegedly disproportionately practiced restraint and seclusion on students with disabilities. “The recent findings have made it clear that MSDE and local school systems have much more work to do in order to ensure that all students –...
Lima News

Virus closed schools, opened door to cheating

Teachers in our country have a lot on their plate. Whether you are a college professor or kindergarten teacher, the pressure to instill values and knowledge in students is not a task to be taken lightly. As an educator, I understand the importance of integrity in the classroom, and I...
Mendota Reporter

Illinois Education Association calling on schools to comply with safety laws

SPRINGFIELD —Illinois Education Association (IEA) President Kathi Griffin is calling on school districts that are not adhering to Illinois school safety laws to immediately comply. Griffin also announced Rep. Fred Crespo (Hoffman Estates-D) and Rep. Tony McCombie (Savanna-R) are working with the IEA on legislation to track which school districts are not in compliance with Illinois’ laws.
sclawyersweekly.com

Charleston School of Law sues city for breach of contract

The Charleston School of Law is suing the city of Charleston for allegedly going back on its word to allow the law school to sell a property at the school’s first location on Meeting Street. The city acquired the property in 2005 from the U.S. Army School of Engineers and sold it to the law school ...
Harvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Tim Ryan is Senior Partner and Chairman and Maria Castañón Moats Governance Insights Center Leader at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. This post is based on their PwC memorandum. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance (discussed on the Forum here) and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita; For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
brproud.com

UREC to host 2022 pre-law institute for local high school students

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The Urban Restoration Enhancement Corporation (UREC) is accepting applications for their 2022 College & Career Ready Initiative’s Pre-Law Institute for Baton Rouge high school students with a grade point average of 2.5 or higher. The initiative is offered in partnership with Southern University...
Fox News

Virginia teachers fire back after school district mulls implementing more 'equitable' grading system

Teachers in Virginia are pushing back against a proposal from the Arlington, Virginia school board that would implement more "equitable" grading practices. The proposal, according to WJLA, would remove late penalties for homework assignments, no longer allow students to earn extra credit, would allow for unlimited redoes of assignments, and would eliminate grading on homework assignments.
