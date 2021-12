DOGE and SHIB are testing a break from their resistance level. Dogecoin had a positive week following Elon Musk’s tweet and its first roadmap. Meme coin holders might have been looking for a Christmas miracle this year, but the recent market crash has somewhat spoiled that dream. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, two of the top meme coins in the market have been on a week-long recovery phase. DOGE has increased 14% in a week, while SHIB has regained over 20% in a week.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO