Les Schwab Invitational Day 2: Results, bracket and top performances

By Austin White
Gresham Outlook
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JmdrS_0dX6dJiK00 Day 2 continues with four more first round games to set up the championship and consolation brackets.



The Les Schwab Invitational continued its 25th anniversary tournament Monday with four more first round games featuring seven Oregon squads.

On Sunday, Jesuit, Tualatin, Lake Oswego and Roosevelt all advanced to the quarterfinals with wins over Canby, Churchill, Evergreen (WA) and Gresham.

For a recap of the action from Sunday, check out our coverage here.

As for Monday, the matchups include Link Academy (MO) vs. Tigard, Sherwood vs. Barlow, David Douglas vs. Cleveland and Central Catholic vs. Beaverton.

Check back here throughout the evening for results, bracket updates and day two's top performances.

Monday's results

Beaverton 54, Central Catholic 52

Cleveland 80, David Douglas 53

Link Academy (MO) 80, Tigard 45

Barlow 56, Sherwood 51

Top performances

Brady Rice, Beaverton, junior

Down 13 going into the fourth quarter, Rice helped the Beavers turn it around and pull our a 54-52 victory over Central Catholic. The junior went 8 for 15 from the floor to lead the game in scoring with 22 points. He also pulled down five rebounds and had one assists. Rice made a couple 3-pointers and went 4 for 6 from the free throw line to give the Beavers a scoring option at each level. Look for more of that in the next round against Cleveland.

Luke Johnson, Central Catholic, senior

It's hard to guard the 6-foot-8 frame of Johnson and he showed in the 54-52 loss to Beaverton. Despite the Rams coming up just short, Johnson went for 22 points and was 11 for 17 from the floor. He pulled down six rebounds as well to help give the Rams in the tight contest. With his size and skills, watch out for some more big games the rest of the LSI.

Christian Green, Cleveland, junior

Green had a monster night with 23 points and 18 rebounds as the Warriors outscored David Douglas 33-9 in the final quarter to win 80-53. At only 6-foot-3, Green clearly showed his ability to play bigger than he is as 14 of his rebounds came on the defensive end. He went 10 for 15 from the floor as well to help Cleveland turn the game into a blowout and advance to play Beaverton.

Julian Phillips, Link Academy

Phillips showed why he's a LSU commit in the 80-45 victory over Tigard. He went 6 for 7 from the floor and a perfect 5 for 5 on 3-pointers plus made three made free throws on three attempts. Phillips was one of five players in double figures as Link Academy made itself known as the team to beat at the LSI behind Phillips sharpshooting.

Jesse Jones, Barlow, senior

The Bruins left off the gas a bit to let Sherwood back in, but hung on 56-51 behind a 10-point, nine-rebound night from Jones. While Nathan Jones was the leading scorer with 13 points, Jesse Jones also pitched in big on defense with two steals and two blocks, plus two assists. The Bruins big man did a little bit of everything and they'll need that again Tuesday playing Roosevelt in the quarterfinals.

The bracket

Round 1, Dec. 26-27

Link Academy (MO) 80, Tigard 45

Jesuit 68, Canby 52

Roosevelt 70, Gresham 68

Barlow 56, Sherwood 51

Cleveland 80, David Douglas 53

Beaverton 54, Central Catholic 52

Tualatin 78, Churchill 49

Lake Oswego 78, Evergreen (WA) 37

Quarterfinals, Dec. 28

Jesuit vs. Link Academy, 7 p.m.

Roosevelt vs. Barlow, 4 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Beaverton, 8:30 p.m.

Tualatin vs. Lake Oswego, 5:30 p.m.

Consolation Round 1, Dec. 28

Canby vs. Evergreen (WA), 10:30 a.m.

Central Catholic vs. Churchill, noon

Gresham vs. Tigard, 1:30 p.m.

Gresham Outlook

Gresham Outlook

