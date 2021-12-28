Camila Cabello taking social media break

Click here to read the full article. High above the Sunset Strip, Camila Cabello has just scored big. Barely two years after she doled out millions for her Hollywood Hills lair, she’s relinquishing control of the premises. Per property records, the pop sensation (“Havana,” “Señorita”), 24, has sold the Mediterranean-style showpiece to a buyer from Mainland China for $4.3 million, a full $350,000 over her $3.95 million asking price. That’s also nearly $1 million more than Cabello paid Bollywood actor/producer Uday Chopra for the place in 2019. Tucked away securely behind privacy walls and gates, on a compact 0.15-acre parcel in the Hollywood foothills, the...

