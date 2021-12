By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin admitted in his weekly press conference on Tuesday that Sunday night’s performance was lackluster but that the team is more determined than ever to get a win at home next week. The Steelers were away in Kansas City playing against the Chiefs, and the game ended in a major loss, 36-10. “Like I said after the game, it was just a tough and disappointing loss for us. We weren’t able to get the things accomplished that we knew were significant, that we identified were going to be significant component...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO