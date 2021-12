There is a lot of speculation as to what will happen within the Ole Miss running back room ahead of the 2022 season and Snoop Conner is a key question mark. The junior had critical role in the offense’s success en route to a historic 10-win regular season. But whether or not Conner will be in Oxford come fall camp, or even spring practice for that matter, remains to be seen.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO