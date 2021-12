Reed Sheppard and his No. 6 North Laurel squad just finished off a stretch of eight games in 12 days, running from Dec. 17 up in Louisville through Dec. 29 down in Lexington. The Jaguars came away with a 6-2 record across two holiday tournaments, collecting second-place honors at the King of the Bluegrass tournament over a week ago. The most recent tournament finished up on Wednesday night, with North Laurel taking home a third-place finish at the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic. Sheppard earned MVP honors at King of the Bluegrass and played just as well over the last several days at Lexington Catholic.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO