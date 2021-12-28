ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawatomie County, OK

2 Motorcyclists Seriously Hurt In Pottawatomie Co. Crash Involving Teen

By Clayton Cummins
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BjJkr_0dX6b20U00

Two Pottawatomie County motorcyclists continue their recovery after being seriously hurt in a Christmas Day crash.

First responders were called to the crash near the intersection of Highway 18 and Wolverine Road, north of Shawnee.

Family said Danny Hilton, 55, and his girlfriend, Laurie Ramby, were traveling to a family holiday party southbound on Highway 18 when a teenager, traveling east on Wolverine Road, possibly ran a stop sign.

Family said Hilton had just left the cemetery where he was visiting a close friend who passed in a motorcycle accident of his own.

Hilton, who was driving the motorcycle, and his girlfriend were T-boned by the vehicle and were thrown from the bike.

“We’re trying to stay as strong as we can,” said Hilton’s daughter, Darion Johnson. “It’s the holidays, things are kind of crazy and this just threw a loop in everything for us.”

Shawnee police said the incident is under investigation. Officers said neither Hilton nor his girlfriend were wearing a helmet.

“It’s just hard seeing the man that’s taught me everything, how to cope with everything and how to be a man, just go through all the pain that he is going through at this moment,” said Hilton’s son, Dayton Johnson.

Family said Hilton was found about 30 feet away from the crash site without a pulse.

“He is suffering from two broken eye sockets, a broken nose, a fractured skull,” said Darion Johnson. “He has stitches in his head now, he fractured neck in several places and both of his pelvic bones were completely shattered.”

It’s unclear what recovery will look like for Hilton or his girlfriend. The fact they survived, his family considers, is the best Christmas gift ever.

“That could be your father, your loved one on the motorcycle,” said Dayton Johnson. “Just make sure you look both ways before you cross the road.”

Shawnee police say they are waiting until the investigation is complete before taking any action such as issuing a citation or presenting criminal charges to the district attorney.

Hilton's family has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help pay for medical expenses.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pottawatomie County, OK
Crime & Safety
Pottawatomie County, OK
Accidents
County
Pottawatomie County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Shawnee, OK
Shawnee, OK
Crime & Safety
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Person Killed In Crash On I-35 In OKC

Oklahoma City authorities confirmed that one person died after a crash Sunday evening. According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department (OCFD), the deadly crash occurred on I-35 near I-240. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) and the OCFD are currently at the scene of the crash. Northbound I-35 has been narrowed...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Skull#Wolverine#Look Both Ways#Traffic Accident
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Man Accused Of Stealing Catalytic Converters Arrested After Manhunt In Jones

A man is now behind bars after a manhunt earlier this week in Jones. Police said two people are accused of stealing a vehicle along with several catalytic converters. It happened early Monday morning near Barnes and East Britton Road. The officer at the scene said once the two men ran, one of them went across the street into this wooded area. The officer quickly called for assistance.
JONES, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Family Mourns 14-Year-Old Bystander Killed In LAPD Shooting: 'She Died In My Arms And There Was Nothing I Could Do'

The parents of Valentina Orellana-Peralta, the 14-year-old bystander who was fatally struck by a bullet when police fired at a suspect in a Los Angeles department store, mourned the loss of their daughter in a press conference on Tuesday. Police believe an officer's stray bullet tore through a dressing room wall, killing the teen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Investigation
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Motorcycle Gang Violence To Blame For Marine's Murder In Lincoln Co., Prosecutors Say

The victim and suspects in a deadly September shooting in Lincoln County were members of two opposing motorcycle gangs, according to court documents. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Daniel Aaron died from a gunshot wound to the back while riding his motorcycle on Highway 62 near 3300 Road near Harrah. The agency arrested four suspects and said each are a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
2K+
Followers
900
Post
328K+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy