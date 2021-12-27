ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Effective: 2021-12-30 09:15:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-30 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Rockford, Grand Coulee, Spokane Valley, Coulee City, Creston, Worley, Coeur d`Alene, Davenport, Cheney, Fairfield, Hayden, Post Falls, Airway Heights, Harrington, Odessa, Downtown Spokane, Ritzville, and Wilbur. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

