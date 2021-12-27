ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 3 days ago

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. Dangerously cold temperatures will impact Eastern Washington and. North Idaho through Saturday with the arrival of an Arctic air. mass. High temperatures will only warm into the single digits and. teens. Overnight lows will likely drop into the single digits to....

www.kulr8.com

kidnewsradio.com

Wind Chill Warning and Winter Weather Advisory issued

The National Weather Service in Pocatello, has issued a new Wind Chill Warning for this weekend, along with the Winter Weather Advisory already in effect. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST. FRIDAY. A WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM FRIDAY TO 11 AM MST.
POCATELLO, ID
KULR8

ID WFO BOISE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6. inches north of the Snake Basin but 3 to 4 inches in and near. Caldwell and Nampa. * WHERE...Lower Treasure Valley ID zone.
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

ID WFO BOISE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6. inches, except up to 12 inches over the mountains. Winds. gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and. drifting snow. *...
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST. * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches with. locally higher amounts. Wind gusting 35 to 45 mph. * WHERE...Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday. The steadiest snow...
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS. * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Natrona County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MST today. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Enhanced blow over risk. for light and...
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Strong Winds likely today... This is a special weather statement from the National Weather. Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...West to northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 to. 65 mph. * WHERE...Absaroka Mountains. * WHEN...Through this morning, wind...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Spokane Area, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 09:15:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-30 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Rockford, Grand Coulee, Spokane Valley, Coulee City, Creston, Worley, Coeur d`Alene, Davenport, Cheney, Fairfield, Hayden, Post Falls, Airway Heights, Harrington, Odessa, Downtown Spokane, Ritzville, and Wilbur. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Spokane Area, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS

ADAMS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Spokane Area, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS

ADAMS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Spokane Area, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS

ADAMS COUNTY, WA
KULR8

ID Boise ID Zone Forecast

————— 780 FPUS55 KBOI 302113. Zone Forecasts for Southwest Idaho/Southeast Oregon. Spot temperatures are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and New. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY... .TONIGHT...Widespread snow showers. Areas of blowing snow in the. evening. Chance of snow 90 percent....
ENVIRONMENT
KIFI Local News 8

Wind Chill Warning and Winter Weather Advisory issued

The National Weather Service in Pocatello, has issued a new Wind Chill Warning for this weekend, along with the Winter Weather Advisory already in effect. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MSTFRIDAY.A WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM FRIDAY TO 11 AM MSTSATURDAY. WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold The post Wind Chill Warning and Winter Weather Advisory issued appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KULR8

MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS. * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow with wind gusts of 40 to 60. mph. Additional new snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of Central and South Central Montana from. Judith Gap to Big...
BILLINGS, MT

