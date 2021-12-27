ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Cricket-Australia retain Ashes with dominant third test win in Melbourne

By Syndicated Content
740thefan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia retained the Ashes by completing a dominant innings and...

740thefan.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

‘IT’S OFFICIAL’ Novak Djokovic drops the truth bomb over 2022 ATP Cup participation

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was undoubtedly one of the headliners for the 2022 ATP Cup which was scheduled to begin from January 1 in Sydney. However, with the contrasting point of view regarding vaccination about the player and the Australian government, his decision to play at the tournament was dangling and a matter of great debate amongst tennis circles.
TENNIS
Footwear News

Naomi Osaka Takes Flight in Mona Lisa Hoodie & Nike AF1s for Tournament in Melbourne, Australia

Naomi Osaka just touched down in Melbourne, Australia, where she’s set to compete in the Melbourne Summer Set, which will take place in the new year from Jan. 3-9, 2022. This comes after she announced in a September press conference at the US Open that she would be taking a break from tennis. The Japanese tennis star took to Twitter to share a snap of her travel look last night, writing “See you 16ish hours Australia.” In the photo, the masked-up Nike athlete is wearing a bright red Off-White Mona Lisa graphic hoodie with heather gray sweatpants and Nike Air Force...
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic mystery deepens as stars arrive ahead of Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has not withdrawn from the ATP Cup despite claims he was almost sure to do so, Tennis Australia said Tuesday, as other top players led by Naomi Osaka began arriving ahead of the Australian Open. There has been serious doubt as to whether men's world number one Djokovic would travel to Australia, having refused to confirm if he has been vaccinated against the coronavirus. An unnamed member of his team told Serbian newspaper Blic that they were "99 percent" sure that he would not play in the ATP Cup, which comes ahead of the Australian Open, adding to the intrigue over whether Djokovic would be at the first Grand Slam of the year. But Tennis Australia told AFP the Serbian had yet to pull out of the teams event, which is due to start on Saturday in Sydney with Djokovic drawn to play Norway's Casper Ruud on the opening day.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket Australia#Reuters
The Independent

Novak Djokovic pulls out of Sydney event as doubts over Australian Open participation grow

World number one Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the ATP Cup as uncertainty over his participation in the Australian Open goes on.The Serbian, who has won at Melbourne Park on nine occasions, has repeatedly refused to say whether he has been vaccinated against coronavirus having previously expressed hesitancy over being jabbed.All players competing are required either to be vaccinated or to provide proof of medical exemption, but that will not be made public.Djokovic has pulled out of the 16-country team competition, which is due to get under way in Sydney on 1 January, and has been replaced by...
TENNIS
The Independent

England head coach Chris Silverwood forced to isolate for fourth Ashes Test

England head coach Chris Silverwood will miss the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney after a new case of Covid-19 in the touring party.Daily PCR testing has been taking place since an outbreak within the group – which numbers more than 60, including players, staff and family – and a seventh positive has now emerged.Silverwood himself has tested negative but has been identified as a close contact of the family member who returned a positive test.Our Men’s Head Coach Chris Silverwood will have to isolate for 10 days, along with his family, in Melbourne and will miss the fourth Ashes Test.#Ashes...
SPORTS
The Independent

Dominic Thiem withdraws from Australian Open

Dominic Thiem has pulled out of next month’s Australian Open.The 28-year-old Austrian, who was runner-up in 2020, has not played competitively since suffering a wrist injury in June, meaning he was unable to defend his US Open title.Thiem suffered a setback in his recovery during a recent training camp in Dubai and, although he says he is fully fit again, the former world number three will skip Melbourne Park.Thiem, now ranked 15 in the world, wrote on Twitter: “I am now feeling well again, my wrist is in optimal condition and I am practising normally with a very good intensity.“After...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

No 'Big Three' would be disaster for Australian Open - Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios has urged Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to play at the Australian Open, saying Wednesday it would be a "disaster" if the 'Big Three' were missing. Adding to the Australian Open woes, Dominic Thiem, who lost to Djokovic in a five-set classic in the 2020 final, said late Tuesday he would miss the event with a wrist injury.
TENNIS
The Independent

Record COVID case numbers reported in 2 Australia states

Australia’s Victoria and Queensland states reported record levels of new daily coronavirus infections on Tuesday as pressure on testing centers prompted calls for wider use of rapid antigen tests.Queensland state reported 1,158 cases, the first time the state has seen more than 1,000 cases in a day, but hospitalizations remained low. The state has more than 4,000 active cases of which 257 are reported to be the omicron variant.State Health Minister Yvette D’Ath announced Tuesday that travelers from out of state no longer will have to have a PCR test five days after arrival. D’Ath said of the tens...
PUBLIC HEALTH
740thefan.com

Sailing-Black Jack leads after high winds hammer Sydney to Hobart fleet

SYDNEY (Reuters) – More than a quarter of the boats competing in the Sydney to Hobart yacht race had retired by Monday morning after high winds and rough seas hammered the fleet off the coast of New South Wales overnight. Mainsails were damaged and forestays broken as southerly winds...
SYDNEY, ND
The Independent

England collapse as Australia take series – day three of the third Ashes Test

Australia were celebrating another memorable Ashes victory after condemning a shambolic England to the latest defeat in an excruciating tour.England arrived on the third morning in Melbourne with little more than pride to play for but came nowhere near to saving face. They went from 31 for four overnight to 68 all out, to lose the Boxing Day Test by an innings and 14 runs.Joe Root’s side looked down and out as they came and went in a procession and, at 3-0 down, look ripe for a whitewash.Double-digit disappointment45 (Sydney, 1887)61 (Melbourne, 1902)61 (Melbourne, 1904)65 (Sydney, 1895)68 (Melbourne, 2021)Pick of...
SPORTS
The Independent

Gary Kirsten: Reviving England’s Test fortunes would be a lovely project

Gary Kirsten has declared his interest in the England job by saying that reviving their Test fortunes would be a “lovely project”.The former India and South Africa coach has been linked with the England job before and his comments come with speculation over Chris Silverwood’s future following Ashes humiliation in Australia England’s hopes of reclaiming the Ashes disappeared in just 12 days as Australia took a decisive 3-0 series lead – and Silverwood’s side lost a record nine games in a calendar year in 2021.“Working with a Test side, or working with an ODI side is great,” Kirsten told i.“Listen,...
SPORTS
The Independent

England equal Test duck record after latest batting failures

England equalled an unwanted record for the most Test ducks in a single year after more batting failures in the third Ashes Test against Australia in Melbourne.Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson were the latest players to be dismissed without score in what has become a damaging habit for Joe Root’s team. After four noughts in the innings and five in the match, England’s tally of ducks for the year has now increased to 54, levelling the class of 1998.Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at England’s glut of ducks during 2021.Tale of woeThe rot has well and...
SPORTS
740thefan.com

Cricket-No easy fixes for England after Ashes hopes turn to dust

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – After a third Ashes surrender in as many series in Australia, England head to Sydney for a dead rubber fourth test with criticism ringing in their ears, a captain under siege and no easy fixes to a litany of problems. The innings and 14-run shellacking at...
SPORTS
740thefan.com

Tennis-Frustrated Paire tests positive for COVID-19 again

(Reuters) – Frenchman Benoit Paire’s preparations for next month’s Australian Open have been dealt a body blow after he revealed he has again tested positive for COVID-19. The 32-year-old, a former top-20 player, was forced to pull out of the 2020 U.S. Open after testing positive. The following month he returned another positive test when he arrived in Germany to play the Hamburg Open.
TENNIS
740thefan.com

Alpine skiing-France’s Worley takes Lienz giant slalom in first win of season

(Reuters) – France’s Tessa Worley edged ahead of Slovak Petra Vlhova to her first World Cup win of the season in the giant slalom in Lienz, Austria on Tuesday. The 32-year-old set the pace in the first run on the Schlossberg course and maintained her advantage to win in two minutes 3.88 seconds. Vlhova finished 0.30 seconds behind in second while Sweden’s Sara Hector took third.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy