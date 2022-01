In case you missed it last week, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 525 yards and four touchdowns against the Baltimore Ravens. He was spectacular, adding fuel to the fire that's been quite the productive 2021 season for the former LSU standout. With performances like that from him, as well as a team that's exceeding expectations this year, national media figures are beginning to put Burrow on a pedestal relative to the best quarterback in the NFL: Patrick Mahomes.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO