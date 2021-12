(This column generated such great interest when published a few years ago that I submit it again this year with my best wishes to NTH readers for a very blessed Christmas.) The world needs more men and women who do not have a price at which they can be bought; who do not borrow from integrity to pay for expediency; who have their priorities straight and in proper order; whose handshake is an ironclad contract; who are not afraid of taking risks to advance what is right; who stand for what’s true and not simply what they think others will fall for; and who are honest in all matters, large and small.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO