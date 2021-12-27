ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Leon Aldridge

Fort Bend Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” —C.S. Lewis, British writer and lay theologian. I’ve been told I’m getting old, but I refuse to accept that somewhat opinionated viewpoint. It’s my personal observation I’ve simply accumulated a lot of...

www.fbherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Book World: 10 noteworthy books for January

- - - 'Honor,' by Thrity Umrigar (Algonquin, Jan. 4) Newspaper accounts of defiant women in India inspired journalist-turned-writer Umrigar's novel, which considers the privilege of choosing the person you love. Journalist Smita Agarwal hasn't lived in Mumbai since her teens. Arriving to report on the tragic story of Meena Mustafa, a Hindu woman whose marriage to a Muslim man incited a murder, she finds tension between cultures in ways she never expected.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Dan De Leon: Christmas is a time for personal change

Are you ready for a change? Not for things around you to change, but for you to change, for your life to change; and through your life, the things around you? I don’t mean to add to your holiday anxiousness, but that’s what Christmas is about: the transformation of your life to the point of things never being the same.
SOCIETY
Fort Bend Herald

The Beginning of the end of Christianity

Sometime just over 2,000 years ago, contrary to the song, it was not a. silent night. In Bethlehem, a young woman gave birth to a baby in a stable. The story went exactly as one would tell a story if one did not want the. story taken seriously. The first...
RELIGION
The Daily American

Another Way: A very special birth

Last week I wrote about Marjorie Holmes’ famous and prolific fiction books. She wrote about Mary and Joseph in the Bible and how the birth of Jesus might have went. How do we know the facts about Jesus’ birth? I imagine that Mary and Joseph told and shared his birth story with him as he was growing up, and later with the friends and disciples of Jesus. So what is written down in the gospels of Matthew and Luke is likely very close to accurate. But those passages do not contain a lot of information, although we can be thankful for what is there.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Pot#Advertising Slogan#Automobile#Television#British#Java
KRON4 News

Tutu: a man of empathy, moral ardor, and some silly jokes

One Christmas Day in the 1980s, Desmond Tutu led a packed church service in Soweto, the Black Johannesburg township and fulcrum of protest against white racist rule in South Africa. An American family — mine — found standing room at the back. We were among the few white people in the congregation and, as we […]
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Tributes paid to transgender activist April Ashley

Tributes have been paid to model, actress and transgender activist April Ashley, who has died aged 86.One of the first Britons to undergo gender reassignment surgery, she was made an MBE in 2012 for her campaigning work for the transgender community.Singer Boy George tweeted: “R.I.P April Ashley! A force of nature and transgender high priestess!”R.I.P April Ashley! A force of nature and transgender high priestess! pic.twitter.com/VBPwJUyUph— Boy George (the truth is in your breath) (@BoyGeorge) December 28, 2021LGBTQ rights campaigner Peter Tatchell called her “the GREAT trans trailblazer for decades” and “hero”.“I was so honoured to know & support her...
CELEBRITIES
TIME

The 10 Best Fiction Books of 2021

The year 2021 was poised to be a great one for established, fan-favorite authors. We were blessed with new work from a buzzy roster of titans, from Colson Whitehead to Lauren Groff to Kazuo Ishiguro . But while they, along with several others, did not disappoint (see TIME’s list of the 100 Must-Read Books of 2021 ), it was debut authors who truly shined. In an industry that has long been criticized for exclusion—and where it’s increasingly difficult to break out from the crowd—a crop of bright new voices rose to the top. From Anthony Veasna So to Torrey Peters to Jocelyn Nicole Johnson and more, these writers introduced themselves to the world with fiction that surprised us, challenged our perspectives and kept us fulfilled. Here, the top 10 fiction books of 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
universityherald.com

The Vast Benefits of Reading Books in Print

In recent years, technology has created an advent in storytelling through imagery with not only the Internet, but hybrid Internet and television mediums. The Internet and social media have given rise to an audience of individuals who have begun telling their own narratives and writing their life stories online. Yet, paradoxically, the rise of Internet communication has created the opposite desire for many people. People may crave feeling the touch of a book, the professional voice and polished craft of a published writer, and long for the books of olden days.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Mountain Press

Navy's De Leon home for Christmas

It’s been two years since Isaiah De Leon has been stateside, and he wanted to make this Christmas with his family extra special. Isaiah De Leon has been serving in the U.S. Navy, stationed in recent years in Japan. He hasn’t been home since Thanksgiving 2019. “It means...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
Fort Bend Herald

Denise Adams

Hopefully all the holiday gifts have been opened and the leftovers are gone. It’s time to start a new year, and we’re keeping our fingers crossed for a safer and calmer 2022. This past year started off rocky – protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol in what had to...
HEALTH
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…The Secret Theatre – Scottish Ballet

In a deserted city, a young boy stumbles into a theatre. He wanders through the auditorium, where rows of velvet chairs, draping curtains and chandeliers seem to lie in lonely wait for audiences to return. The theatre may be empty, but the show will go on. Starring characters from Scottish Ballet’s most popular festive ballets, the worlds of the Snow Queen and the Sugar Plum Fairy collide when the theatre bursts into life. In this charming feature-length ballet film, audiences are treated to a show filled with acrobats, snowflakes, clowns, princes, and – of course – beautiful ballerinas.
THEATER & DANCE
The Daily American

The Story Never Ends: The days are long, but the years are short

New York Times bestselling American author Gretchen Rubin had an epiphany one morning riding the city bus with her little girl. She realized that "the days are long but the years are short" and wrote about this in her book "The Happiness Project: Or Why I Spent a Year Trying to Sing in the Morning, Clean My Closets, Fight Right, Read Aristotle, and Generally Have More Fun."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends….A Splinter of Ice – Ben Brown

Moscow, 1987. As the cold war begins to thaw, an extraordinary reunion takes place between one of the great novelists of the twentieth century, Graham Greene, and his old MI6 boss, the notorious Soviet spy, Kim Philby. It’s taken thirty years and the beginnings of a new world order. As...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Voices: I can’t help thinking that JK Rowling has tainted the legacy of Harry Potter

I used to be a big Harry Potter fan. I had the lampshade, the bedcover, the wallpaper – all merchandise containing illustrations of the book. Since the day my friend came into primary school cradling the Philosopher’s Stone insisting that I borrow “the best book she’d ever read” I was hooked, we all were. We knew that JK Rowling had promised seven books and for the next 18 years we waited eagerly for each new release. We weren’t so into it that we’d queue at Waterstones at midnight, witches' hat and cape providing shelter from the rain, but when...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy