Barbados Plans Jan. 19 Snap Election After Becoming Republic

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley on Monday called a snap general election for Jan. 19, just weeks after the Caribbean country became a republic and said goodbye to the British monarchy. A former British colony that gained independence in 1966, Barbados in October elected Sandra Mason as the...

caribbeannationalweekly.com

“Internal conflicts, dwindling popularity” among Triggers for Barbados Election

Outgoing Opposition Leader, Bishop Joseph Atherley has listed possible internal conflicts, dwindling popularity, intention to impose “alternative lifestyles,” and severe austerity from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as triggers for the snap election in Barbados on January 19th. On Monday night, Prime Minister Mottley announced a snap general...
WORLD
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Barbadians Head to the Polls on January 19th in Snap Election

The people of Barbados will head to the polls on January 19th in a snap election, to elect a new government, just three years after the last election on May 24, 2018. Constitutionally, the next election is due in 2023. Prime Minister Mia Mottley made the announcement of the snap...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
caribbeantoday.com

Barbados Opposition Leader Intends to Contest General Election

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Outgoing Opposition Leader, Bishop Joseph Atherley, says he intends to contest the January 19 general election next year even though he is not yet clear as to whether he would be a candidate for the St Michael West, where he served as legislator for over a decade.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
