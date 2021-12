BATON ROUGE - A 32-year-old Baton Rouge man is accused of opening fire in a home where several small children were sleeping on Wednesday night. According to an official document completed by a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office (EBRSO), it was around 11:20 p.m. when Roscoe Armwood unexpectedly showed up at a Hooper Road area home where his children and their mother were living.

