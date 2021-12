Alright, folks. We here at Outsider have got a task for you. Can you find a better combination than NCIS and the holidays?. Since its original debut back in 2003, CBS’s NCIS has, without a doubt, been one of the best shows on all of television. The popular series, of course, revolves around a fictional team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS). Not only has it seen some of the best ratings in all of TV, but it also ranks among the longest-running and most successful in all of history.

