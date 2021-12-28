ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘SEAL Team’ Star Max Thieriot Described the Show’s Intense Training

By Amy Myers
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In order to accurately portray the members of SEAL Team, the stars of the show have to do much more than just learn their lines. In fact, becoming familiar with their characters is probably the easiest part of their job. Since authenticity is such an important aspect of the show, the...

outsider.com

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

‘SEAL Team’ Star AJ Buckley Reveals How He’s Similar to Sonny

“Seal Team” actor AJ Buckley discussed the similarities between himself and Sonny Quinn in a video shared on the show’s’ Instagram. “Sonny is just so handsome,” the actor joked. “I’ve grown to love how handsome I am. I’m a pretty lighthearted guy, and I’m always cracking jokes, which is [what] the guy my character is based on would do all the time. He’s constantly breaking balls.”
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

Where is SEAL Team season 5 episode 11 on Paramount+? A look ahead

Where is SEAL Team season 5 episode 11 on Paramount+? There is a good chance you’re still looking for that at this point. So where should we start off this particular piece? Well, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way here … again. There is no new episode of the show today on the streaming service. Not only that, but there won’t be one over the course of the next few weeks, either. What’s the reasoning for that? It has to do with the David Boreanaz series being on a prolonged hiatus. It kicked off earlier this month, and it will be going for one more week. There is a new episode set for January 2, and we should have at least a few more details over the next several days all about it.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Outsider.com

‘SEAL Team’ Star AJ Buckley Is ‘So Grateful’ for Peaceful Sunrise Over His Backyard

There aren’t a lot of things as perfect as a sunset, is there, Outsiders? It’s the little things in life, really. With the holiday season here, now is the time to relax and reflect on those little things. It can be as simple as sunrises or sunsets. They’re both beautiful and are so nice to enjoy. SEAL team star AJ Buckley was no different this week. Buckley revealed that he was ‘so grateful’ for a peaceful sunrise over his backyard this week.
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

SEAL Team Midseason Premiere Spoilers: Will the Truth Come Out?

It's an exciting time to be a fan of CBS-turned-Paramount+ original SEAL Team. Fans were left on quite the cliffhanger earlier this month when SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 10 wrapped with Clay confronting Jason about his memory. The best friends were pulled apart, and it seems like the drama...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

The Witcher season 2 star describes "nightmare" mouse moment on set

The Witcher season 2 had a mystery guest on set while filming. A tiny, cheese loving mystery guest. Joey Batey, who plays Jaskier in the Netflix series, opened up about a pretty harrowing moment he had on set with a particularly curious rodent who literally got stuck in his chest hair. Yes, you read that right, his chest hair.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Max Thieriot
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Blue Bloods' Fans Angry After Beloved Character Is Injured

Blue Bloods fans were hit with a shocking turn of events on this week's episode, leaving one fan-favorite character licking their wounds and struggling with the aftermath. Danny Reagan and Maria Baez have become fan's favorite detective partners on the series, though Friday saw them make a few mistakes that you'd only expect from a rookie.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy Seals#Seal Team#The Bravo Team#Marine Force Recon#Seal Team Star
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette looks unrecognizable after wild hair transformation

Fans of NCIS will remember former chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, for her gothic style and jet-black hair. But three years after leaving the hit show, Pauley has distanced herself even further from her character by undergoing a dramatic hair transformation and ditching her trademark hue completely. The 52-year-old surprised her fans last month by unveiling her new "rainbow" do – and there was not a hint of black in sight.
HAIR CARE
Primetimer

Jeopardy!'s Amy Schneider on "how I got smart": Being born white and "perceived as male" made a difference

Schneider, who made history as the first transgender contestant to make Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions, writes in Defector that “How are you so smart?” is a question she's been asked all her life -- even moreso with her Jeopardy! run. In answering the question, Schneider writes, "I generally take one of two approaches. One is to attribute my intelligence to factors outside of my control. With this approach, I’ll generally observe that I was born with a brain that, for whatever reason, retains knowledge well. I don’t have a 'photographic' memory or anything like that; God knows I’ve spent enough time hunting my apartment for my phone to disprove that idea. But while many people, upon learning that, for example, 'oviparous' is an adjective meaning 'egg-laying,' will quite sensibly forget it almost immediately, I will probably remember it, and without any particular effort. Another factor, of course, is my privilege. Unlike most people in history, I wasn’t born into grinding poverty, and my parents believed in the value of knowledge as its own reward. Moreover, I am white, and until well into adulthood, was perceived as male. Had that not been the case, my intelligence would have been seen as surprising at best, and threatening at worst, which undoubtedly would have impacted my intellectual development. But it was the case, and I was never discouraged from acquiring knowledge. (Well, almost never; I was strongly discouraged from acquiring any knowledge whatsoever about human sexuality, with … mixed results.) My other general approach is to dispute the premise of the question, that I’m even 'so smart' to begin with. After all, being able to do things like name all the monarchs from the House of Stuart is a pretty narrow definition of 'smart,' don’t you think?"
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’ Star Ronnie Claire Edwards Had a Rocky Marriage During the Show’s Run

It’s not uncommon for Hollywood romances to flicker brightly before suddenly dissipating into smoke just as quick. We’ve seen it a thousand times. And how those actors don’t let their personal lives slide into their work is beyond me. However, “The Waltons” actress Ronnie Claire Edwards was incredibly professional while filming the show, even as her real-life marriage was crumbling.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Could the Reagan’s be Losing Their Eldest Member?

Is Blue Bloods planning on writing off Henry Reagan? Some fans seem to think so after watching the latest promo. Season 12 Episode 9 of Blue Bloods is bound to be full of action and drama. It will mark the last episode of 2021 before a long and painful winter hiatus. So we’re expecting a lot of unanswered questions and a major cliffhanger or two.
TV SERIES
The Spun

Jeopardy! Announces Decision On Its Hosts For 2022

Earlier this year, it seemed like Jeopardy! had finally decided on a new host after the passing of beloved longtime host Alex Trebek. The iconic game show had named Mike Richards the full-time host earlier this year, but he didn’t last long. He stepped down just nine days into the job after troubling and insensitive comments of his resurfaced.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Realize One Character Was Missing from Latest Family Dinner Scene

Did you know that only two Reagans have ever missed Sunday night dinner on Blue Bloods?. Well, that was true until last night’s episode. Up until the December 3rd episode of Blue Bloods, Linda and Danny were the only two family members to ever miss out on the iconic dinner scenes that we’ve all grown to love. And they had a good excuse for skipping Frank’s home-cooked meal, too. Linda was shot while on duty at the hospital and Danny sat with her in the ER.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

345K+
Followers
35K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy