ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Facing 2022 Crises, New Lights Shine To Empower Citizens, National Charity Unveils Food And Housing Relief

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mandate Democracy ® Foundation announces programs to bring Hope this Holiday season to Citizens facing budget dilemmas, evictions, and foreclosures as our Nation confronts waves of inflation and unaffordable necessities compounded by COVID-19.

"Food and housing punctuate our mission to create a new Participatory Direct Democracy™," Les Fettig, Managing Director, explained.

Loaves of Bread Relief™

Participants can reduce the cost of food supplies by 30% on average under Mandate's grocery wholesaler agreement, offering comfort to families at budgetary breaking points.

Room at the Inn Relief™

Mandate interventions seek to forestall dispossessions with customized bridge loans and refinance options, bringing hope for families facing upheavals as support programs expire or fall short.

How to Qualify for Relief Programs:

To become a Mandate Democracy Citizen™, applications can come from individuals, or from Civic and Faith-based groups sponsoring them. To engage relief see terms and procedures at: https://MandateDemocracy.org/Shafts-of-Light

The Mandate Mission:

Mandate empowers Citizenship, Individuals, and their Communities in two ways:

  • Referendum Votingon Policies & Budget Priorities, Votes that Matter—No matter Who's Elected™, independent online universal suffrage by constituents.
  • Democracy Citizenship Community Centers for equitable social and environmental sustainability, partnering with local government, builder-developers, Smart Cities technology, universities, and private finance.

With Recall Referenda, Mandate Democracy incentivizes officials to be accountable to super-majority demands of their constituents, cutting through prevailing politics of special interest money, parties, and poison propaganda messaging.

"Darkness always gives way to Light. Nobody's coming to save us. We're all Americans, not labeled factions. We stand up on our hind legs," Fettig said. " We the People are the Third Party. Join us to give the People a new voice, and remedy our immediate needs for food and housing now, in this season of giving."

Mandate Democracy Foundation is a certified National Charity (#23056) for Societal Benefit, Combined Federal Campaign. Nonpartisan 501(c)(3) headquartered at George Mason University, 200+ representatives engaged in 35 states, approved by 260+ universities.

Hon. Lester A. Fettig served as a U.S. Senate Chief Counsel & Staff Director; Senate-confirmed, Executive Office of the President; International Fortune 100 technology business; and Public Affairs journalism. Managed legislation and investigations leading to criminal convictions. Caltech Applied Science, systems engineering graduate work.

Media Contact: Carson Fowler - carson.fowler@mandatedemocracy.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/facing-2022-crises-new-lights-shine-to-empower-citizens-national-charity-unveils-food-and-housing-relief-301451078.html

SOURCE Mandate Democracy

Comments / 0

Related
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
The US Sun

Food stamp claimants in 22 states to get at least $95 extra each in January – see if you’re eligible

ALMOST two dozen states have once again extended emergency food stamp support. The extension comes as the Covid pandemic continues throughout the country. Back in April 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that an extra $1billion per month had been allocated to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This program is also more widely known as food stamps.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosure#Direct Democracy#Charity#The Mandate Democracy#Mandate#Smart Cities#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Charities
Seattle Times

Addressing the housing and climate crises — together

My No. 1 job as executive director of the Low Income Housing Institute is to provide affordable housing for workers in low-wage jobs and shelter for people experiencing homelessness. I firmly believe that housing is a human right and that it is a transformative vehicle to advance social justice. During the past few years in the Pacific Northwest, we have seen once-in-a-generation wildfires fill our sky with smoke become once-every-summer wildfires, and I believe now more so than ever that we must look at affordable housing as a climate-justice issue — and a climate solution.
HOMELESS
defense.gov

National Cyber Director Unveils New Approach at Cyber War College Conference

After almost two years of operating within the COVID-19 environment, Cassandra C. Lewis knew it was time that her organization's annual flagship conference focus on the enduring impacts of the pandemic. "For many of us, stateside, it appears that the worst of the lockdowns are behind us. However, for much...
COLLEGES
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Co-Starters program shines light for area entrepreneurs

Co-Starters, a 10-week-long program that equips entrepreneurs of all kinds with the insights, relationships, and tools needed to turn business ideas into action, has helped a number of budding businesspeople in Grant County develop their own businesses and be able to work for themselves. “I found out about the program...
GRANT COUNTY, NM
Slate

Health Care and Journalism Are Facing the Same Crises

As “the Great Resignation” continues and more people in the U.S. quit their jobs—4.2 million in October alone—there are two professions in particular where employees are walking away for surprisingly similar reasons, and at record pace: health care and journalism. Though these fields are not typically...
HEALTH SERVICES
Outsider.com

Stimulus Check 2022 Fourth Payment: Is Every State Getting One?

Another stimulus check is arriving to United States citizens in 2022. Here is everything you need to know. A fourth stimulus check is being made available at the beginning of the new year. The $1400 payment is a part of the Biden administration’s new American Rescue Plan, which hopes to help individuals impacted by COVID-19 and other economic factors.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Louisiana Illuminator

‘Crisis standards of care’ involve excruciating choices, ethical decisions for hospital staff

Matthew Wynia, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus for The Conversation The Conversation is running a series of dispatches from clinicians and researchers operating on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. You can find all of the stories here. As the omicron variant brings a new wave of uncertainty and fear, I can’t help reflecting […] The post ‘Crisis standards of care’ involve excruciating choices, ethical decisions for hospital staff appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
HEALTH SERVICES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
79K+
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy