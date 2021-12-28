ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Tests positive for COVID-19

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Linder (illness) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday after he tested positive...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
TalkOfFameNetwork

The Green Bay Packers are still the team to beat in the NFL -- but the Dallas Cowboys are closing fast

16. Miami. The only team hotter in the NFL right now than the Dolphins are the Chiefs. Kansas City has won eight in a row and Miami’s winning streak stands at seven. That’s allowed the Dolphins to overcome a 1-7 start and thrust them into playoff contention at 8-7. If Miami reaches the playoffs, the Dolphins will have earned it. They face AFC South leader Tennessee and long-time AFC East nemesis New England in their final two games. Last week: 18.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Covid#Nfl Network#American Football#Patriots
The Clemson Insider

Jags Coaching Search Update

With the NFL season winding down, the Jacksonville Jaguars are full steam ahead, as they search for Urban Meyer's replacement and Trevor Lawrence's next head coach. There have already been several reports (...)
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars put together illustrious list of HC candidates

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking for their second head coach in as many years. This time though, they didn’t wait until the end of the season, like they did with Doug Marrone, to fire Urban Meyer. They can start the process of interviewing candidates to fill their opening and it seems like they’ve already sorted out all their options.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Dan Quinn News

On Wednesday afternoon, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn reportedly made a decision on the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching opening. Quinn was named as one of six candidates the Jaguars wanted to talk to. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Quinn does not plan to talk to the Jaguars during the two-week period before the playoffs begin.
NFL
CBS Boston

Jaguars Have 27 Players On COVID List Ahead Of Game Vs. Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — With just three days before their game in Foxboro, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a major COVID problem. The team placed safety Andrew Wingard on the COVID-19 list and running back BJ Emmons on the practice squad COVID list on Thursday. Those moves came after three players were placed on the COVID list on Wednesday. The total number of Jaguars on the COVID list reached 27 on Thursday. News4Jax notes that four of the five offensive linemen who started last week’s game are on the COVID list. Players can — and likely will — be taken off the list before Sunday, with...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Jaguars Announced Three Roster Moves

The Jaguars announced on Thursday that they have placed OL Will Richardson on injured reserve, S Andrew Wingard on the COVID-19 list, and RB BJ Emmons on the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Richardson, 25, was a fourth-round pick out of North Carolina State back in 2018. The Jaguars signed Richardson to...
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: Baker Mayfield should opt in his fifth-year option; I can't give him Josh Allen money I UNDISPUTED

Injuries and turnovers have halted Baker Mayfield's season that started with Super Bowl buzz. With two games remaining, the Cleveland Browns still has a shot at winning the AFC North, but now there's also rumors that the franchise could be in the market for a quarterback upgrade this offseason. Shannon Sharpe discusses what the Browns should do with Baker in the offseason.
NFL
On3.com

Kellen Moore responds to rumors of head coaching interest

As the NFL gears up for the postseason, teams that are in no position to make a Super Bowl run might start to ponder who their next head coach will be. And with the Dallas Cowboys being one of the best teams in the NFL, it would come as no surprise if one or more of their coordinators saw a promotion in the offseason with another team.
NFL
FanSided

3 Chiefs that probably won’t return to Kansas City in 2022

The Chiefs may not have the money to bring back these three stars next season, for better or worse. The Chiefs are entering a time in their franchise where the quarterback will be taking a major bulk of the cap space. Patrick Mahomes will be entering the first year of his 10-year contract in 2022, making a little over $35 million. Because of this, the Chiefs will have to cut players that either take up a lot of cap space and/or have underperformed in recent seasons.
NFL
NBC Sports

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers: Weather forecast for Sunday night’s game

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) head to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) this week on Sunday Night Football. According to wunderground.com, the weather forecast at kickoff time calls for a temperature of 5 degrees with winds at 8 mph, meaning it will really feel like it’s -9 degrees. While the weather will indeed be frigid, Lambeau Field has seen colder nights. Green Bay, Wisconsin holds the record for the coldest NFL game which took place on December 31, 1967, at a low of -13 degrees with wind chills below 48. It was the 1967 Championship Game where the Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 21-17.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy