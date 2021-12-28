ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Don’t pay off your student loans early [PODCAST]

By The Podcast by KevinMD
KevinMD.com
 3 days ago

“In 2010, a landmark study from Princeton was published “proving” that money just doesn’t buy happiness. Study participants were asked to compare their emotional well-being from yesterday to today, and it appeared that making more than $75,000 a year didn’t lead to concurrent increases in well-being. Since...

www.kevinmd.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTAR.com

With student loan payments put off again, don’t forget tips to navigate days ahead

Just in case you’ve forgotten, there’s a student loan crisis in America. The amount owed in the U.S. is over $1.5 trillion dollars! (Yes, that’s with a T!) There hasn’t been a lot of attention given to that figure during 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with good reason. In March of 2020, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act—also known as the CARES Act. You probably remember that because of the stimulus checks you received.
EDUCATION
fox5atlanta.com

Can you use a personal loan to pay off your car?

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own. If you’re looking to get out of...
ECONOMY
KevinMD.com

Medical debt is the enemy of everyone [PODCAST]

“Medical debt is the mortal enemy of the patient, the physician, the hospital, the community, the state, and the nation. When we think of others’ debts, we tend to think such debts are their personal responsibility. If they’re unable to pay the debt, it’s their problem. (We make it a You problem, not a Me problem) Society tells us a problem with personal debt is a direct result of bad decisions, poor personal financial habits, profligate spending, living beyond one’s means. We blame those with medical debt for their bad choice of buying substandard health insurance, or else for not purchasing any health insurance at all. We say the consequences of debt are rightly visited on the debtor. Whatever the impact — canceled credit cards, low credit, wage garnishment — it’s on them. Personal responsibility.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Pho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Health System#College#Princeton#Americans#Md
Real Simple

15 Companies That Will Pay Off Your Student Loans

The issue of student loan debt is regularly making headlines, and for good reason. Americans collectively owe about $1.75 trillion dollars, which boils down to about 43 million individuals who each owe, on average, $39,351. Adding to the stress of this situation, the year's long forbearance on federal student loan...
CREDITS & LOANS
hermoney.com

What It Takes To Pay Off $20,000 In Student Loan Debt In One Year

I was so eager to pay off my student loan debt that I decided to take an extreme approach. Here's what I did to pay it off in one year. I was much like a lot of young women at 22. Young and ambitious in addition to being broke and up to my neck in debt of various kinds. As a fresh college graduate with a sweet new job offer I was ready to finally get out of my family’s house, buy a new ride and do exactly what I had been dreaming of doing for the past as-long-as-I-could-remember — live! Except, I knew better.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy