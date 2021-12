First revealed on December 9th at the 2021 Game Awards, the long-rumored Star Wars Eclipse video game from developer Quantic Dream hit social media with a bang when the trailer dropped online during the ceremony. The narrative teaser for the game hints at a major conflict during the time of the High Republic and had the online community talking not just about the game itself, but also about the developer headed by founder David Cage, the creator of narrative-driven games such as Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human. In the wake of this, the hashtag #BlackOutStarWarsEclipse was trending on Twitter last Friday as more fans learned of Cage’s behavior and reputation.

