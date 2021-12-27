PET OF THE WEEK: Olivia

Denali is the last of the three dogs rescued from Weitchpec by Hoopa Education and Animal Rescue Team (HEART) looking for his forever home. His owner had passed away, sadly leaving dogs behind left to fend for themselves. These three dogs were not picked by the rescues and were going to be euthanized on 2/7/21 unless someone came forward. We could not say no. So we became their home. Denali has been living in a foster home with one of our wonderful volunteers who has helped these three dogs in more ways then we could express. Denali is unique, bashful, and a gentle soul. Denali when at home he may act like he doesn’t want to go on a walk because the world can be scary. However his tail expresses happiness on walks more than anywhere else. Although it is hard to see, Denali does like affection from people who have gained his trust. He seems to enjoy being bathed, bubble massages, and he loves the brushing that follows any bath. Denali is very interested in other dogs and would likely do well if he had another big dog to follow their behavioral lead. In a home without dogs, Denali would do best with a quiet/ low-activity household and he will likely take a few months to settle in somewhere.

PETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO