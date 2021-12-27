ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PET OF THE WEEK: Olivia

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia came into our care as a stray from Brawley Animal Control in May. Olivia is very much your typical loving and playful cat. Our Kitty Care Technicians say that she is very sweet and loves everyone she meets! She...

KBAT 99.9

Midland Odessa Pet Of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Nexus!. He is an adorable...
MIDLAND, TX
newsofmillcreek.com

Forever Home Cat of the Week - Olivia

With input from our friends at Homeward Pet we are featuring a cat that needs a loving home. They are currently doing adoptions by appointment only. Our cat of the week Olivia has a one-of-a-kind personality. She may technically be a senior, but she has no clue she’s in the double digits, and meeting her, you wouldn’t either!
PETS
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Pets of the week: Shaker and Dora

Shaker may not be the youngest at the shelter, but he is one of the cuddliest! Shaker came to us with his housemate, Lucy, after their previous owner, unfortunately, passed away. Shaker hasn’t lost his happy and affectionate spirit despite these sad circumstances. With his graying face and soulful eyes, he’s got all the best qualities of a senior dog: mellow, easygoing, respectful, and fully housebroken! Shaker would love to retire to a nice cozy dog bed with someone to give him endless ear scratches and belly rubs. Shaker still enjoys daily walks (of the short and sweet variety) despite his age. When it comes to other dogs, Shaker fully embraces the senior community. He gets along with older, mellow dogs but can be a grumpy old man when approached by young and energetic dogs. He also tends not to enjoy the company of younger children. Shaker would make the perfect companion for someone who appreciates a slower lifestyle!
FORT BRAGG, CA
southhillenterprise.com

LCSPCA Pet of the Week: Sancho

This is Sancho, a 3 year old, 70lb. Lab mix who came to us as a transfer from the county pound on 9/13/21. A lovable bear of a dog, he is sweet as honey, gentle as mist, undeniably handsome, and utterly charming. He has bold energy, loves to run, and is very strong. Sancho has had a bit of trouble with his skin, but is now on Bravecto, which usually works wonders with allergies, etc. He also came in heartworm positive, but has successfully completed treatment for that. Sancho has handled his medical issues with grace and stamina and is a wonderful soul, worthy of a loving home. He is neutered and vaccinated. Sancho is a pure delight! You can always count on a Lab to be forever young at heart, playful and good with kids. Sancho enjoys toys and stuffed animals and acts very silly sometimes. To adopt, call (434) 374-8076, or email lakecountryspca@yahoo.com. Visit LCSPCA Mon-Sat from 12-4pm at 11764 Hwy. 15, Clarksville, VA 23927.
CLARKSVILLE, VA
Homer News

Pets of the Week: Rambo and Precious

Rambo, age 7.5 years, and Precious, age 8.5 years, are quite the pair. They have lived together for most of their lives. Though they’re not considered a bonded pair, they are considered very close. If possible we’ll try to adopt them out together, but we’re open to other options. They’re both relaxed, affectionate and oh-so-easy on the eyes. Without a doubt, they will fill your heart and home with love and entertainment. Please call us to set up an appointment to meet them. You won’t regret it.
ANIMALS
allongeorgia.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Charlotte

Look at that face! This adorable, happy girl is around 1 year old. She is up-to-date on vaccinations, except rabies. She will need to get her rabies vaccination and will need to be spayed upon adoption. Charlotte is available for adoption at the Bulloch County Animal Shelter. If you are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Alfredo

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is the very special Alfredo, a rescue who had a tough start and needs a new lease on life with his forever family. “Alfredo. This sweet boy arrived from a shelter in Avenal skinny, too scared to be pet, injured and sick. To say he’s been through a lot is an understatement. This week his tail finally wagged and he ran to me instead of from me. I tell him everyday what a good boy he is and it’s because of dogs like him, I go to work everyday. Don’t overlook the shy dogs, that’s where the “extra” special angels hide.”
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
willcountygazette.com

Pets of the week...Lucca and Jerry

Lucca is approximately 1 year old Shepherd and Great Pyrenees mix. Adoption fee includes neuter, rabies shot, distemper, microchip and fecal exam. Please contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue if you are interested today at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. ________________________. Meet Jerry!. We rescued Jerry from a high kill shelter in Arkansas, and if...
PETS
smithtownny.gov

Smithtown Pet of the Week

Meet the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, Queen Tabitha!. Tabitha is a ten month-old Female Domestic Short Hair Mix who came to the Animal Shelter as part of the Trap-Neuter-Release (TNR) Program. She can be a little shy at first, but once she learns to trust you, she’ll rub up against your legs to get some snuggles and love. Tabitha is very gentle, sweet, and independent. Tabitha would do best in a quiet home with other calm cats that’ll help her come out of her shell.
SMITHTOWN, NY
East Bay Times

Pets of the Week: Sunny and Bucky

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pets of the Week are Sunny and Bucky. “You are my sunshine, my only sunshine… you make me hoppy when skies are grey!”. Double the bunny fun with this plucky duo! Meet Sunny and Bucky, a bonded pair of adult neutered male rabbits seeking a new abode together. Sunny and Bucky are fun, bouncy rabbits who love to explore and play. They are inquisitive and spry little guys who are certain to add some joy to your home. Sunny and Bucky enjoy munching on their favorite greens and vegetables and having lots of rabbit toys. Since they are bonded, they must be adopted together. As part of our It’s the Most Bun-derful time of the Year small animal adoption promotion, their adoption fees are waived as well. Ready to add a bun-tastic pair of rabbits to your life? Ask for Sunny and Bucky ID#’s A896454 and A896453.
PETS
Willits News

Pet of the week: Meet Denali

Denali is the last of the three dogs rescued from Weitchpec by Hoopa Education and Animal Rescue Team (HEART) looking for his forever home. His owner had passed away, sadly leaving dogs behind left to fend for themselves. These three dogs were not picked by the rescues and were going to be euthanized on 2/7/21 unless someone came forward. We could not say no. So we became their home. Denali has been living in a foster home with one of our wonderful volunteers who has helped these three dogs in more ways then we could express. Denali is unique, bashful, and a gentle soul. Denali when at home he may act like he doesn’t want to go on a walk because the world can be scary. However his tail expresses happiness on walks more than anywhere else. Although it is hard to see, Denali does like affection from people who have gained his trust. He seems to enjoy being bathed, bubble massages, and he loves the brushing that follows any bath. Denali is very interested in other dogs and would likely do well if he had another big dog to follow their behavioral lead. In a home without dogs, Denali would do best with a quiet/ low-activity household and he will likely take a few months to settle in somewhere.
PETS
cowboystatedaily.com

Kindness Ranch: Pet of the Week

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Thirteen beagles will be up for adoption in January at the Kindness Ranch. The Kindness Ranch outside of Hartville saves animals used in medical or product testing and rehabilitates and socializes the animals for adoption. Anyone interested in adopting one of...
ANIMALS
KTAL

Pet of the Week: Kris Kringle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)— Meet Kris Kringle! This cute little guy and his brothers are 3.5 month old terrier mixes that are just waiting for Santa to bring them a family!. Kris Kringle is up for adoption through Caddo Parish Animal Shelter (CPAS) and would love to meet you! Visit the shelter at 1500 Monty St. in Shreveport, or go online here. While you’re at CPAS, take an ornament from the giving tree and help by donating items like food, formula, or cleaning supplies!
SHREVEPORT, LA
TBR News Media

Shelter Pet of the Week: Linx

This week’s shelter pet is Linx, a handsome 2 to 3-year-old male German Shepherd who is currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Sweet Linx was taken in as a stray and never claimed. He is well mannered and housebroken but needs a GSD experienced owner. He...
SMITHTOWN, NY
mainstreetnews.com

MOAS announces 'Pets of the Week'

The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter has announced its “Pets of the Week.”. Sabrina, a young adult spayed female blue pit bull is the shelter’s “Dog of the Week.”. “Come meet Sabrina,” shelter officials said. “Sabrina loves humans and has the biggest smile. She has a tendency to play a little rough, but once she gets in a home with a regular routine and exercise, and lots of love, we know she will learn to play more calmly and learn her boundaries. Once Sabrina gets her extra energy out, she is very cuddly. She loves to be petted and to give hugs. Treats and tennis balls are near the top of her Christmas wish list, just below a forever home with a family to give lots of love. Sabrina had entropion when she came in, but it was fixed with a minor surgery. Now she is fully recovered. Sabrina needs a very special home where she will be the only animal and can be spoiled rotten.”
PETS
kwhi.com

‘ZIPPO’ NAMED PET OF THE WEEK

Zippo is this week’s Pet of the Week at the Brenham Pet Adoption Center. Zippo is a neutered pit bull terrier mix. Brenham Animal Services says he will light up his owner’s life with his sweet disposition, and is a loyal companion. Potential pet adopters or fosters can...
BRENHAM, TX
Kitsap Sun

Pet of the week: Meet Saylor

Meet Saylor. This beautiful brindle gal is a 3-year-old Hound/Shepherd mix who's excited to find a loving, patient forever home. Saylor came to Kitsap Humane Society all the way from Hawaii and is looking forward to living life in the Pacific Northwest. Saylor may not have spent much time living indoors before, so she has been spending time in one of our dedicated foster homes learning to adjust to the luxurious life of an indoor pup. Shy at first, Saylor has grown to love and trust her fosters. She is affectionate, loves to cuddle, and sticks by your side. A patient adopter who earns her trust will feel immensely rewarded in knowing that Saylor has chosen them to be her person. While Saylor takes time to warm up to humans, she adores other dogs. She would love a home with a dog friend to run and play with. Having another dog in her home will help Saylor bond with her new owner, learn routines, and really encourage her to blossom. While in foster, Saylor has been making great progress with house training and crate training and can't wait to build on these skills. Saylor is working on her leash manners too and will need a fenced yard to keep her safe while she learns. Saylor is a sweetheart and can't wait to build a loving relationship with her forever family. You can meet Saylor and our other adoptable animals at Kitsap Humane Society, open for walk-up appointments on a first-come, first-served basis. For more, visit www.kitsap-humane.org.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA

